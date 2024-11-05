U.S. Rep. Susan Wild faces State Rep. Ryan Mackenzie in critical race that could help decide control of the House

The stakes couldn’t be higher in the race between Democratic U.S. Rep. Susan Wild or her challenger, Republican State Rep. Ryan Mackenzie, vying for Wild’s seat in the Lehigh Valley’s 7th Congressional District.

It’s a nationally consequential race that could help decide control of the U.S. House of Representatives for the next two years.

“It’s absolutely one of the most important races in the country,” said Stephen Medvic, director of the Center for Politics and Public Affairs at Franklin and Marshall College. “And the way it looks now, it’s a toss-up.”

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee calls Wild’s seat “vulnerable.” The National Republican Congressional Campaign views it as one of the 37 nationwide that Republicans are targeting to flip.

The 7th Congressional District includes Lehigh, Northampton, and Carbon Counties, as well as a small portion of southwestern Monroe County.