Pa. lawmakers want to increase funding for gun violence prevention by 33%

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania lawmakers are aiming to increase funding for violence prevention programs in the coming year, as gun violence continues to shatter the lives of Philadelphians and others across the state.

Since 2018, Pennsylvania has sent tens of millions of dollars each year to nonprofits and community organizations. Lawmakers intend to increase funding by $10 million this year, to send a total of $40 million to get state dollars into the hands of groups doing antiviolence work. The increase represents a 33% hike.

The allocation for community antiviolence grants was part of the state’s $45.5 billion spending plan approved by both the Senate and House. But the funding can’t be distributed while the state budget remains at an impasse following a controversy over a proposed school voucher program.

Philadelphia, like other big cities nationwide, has seen surging rates of gun violence since 2020. So far this year in Philadelphia, there have been 201 people killed by gun violence and 776 non-fatal shooting victims, which is a 28% decrease from last year, according to data from the city Controller’s Office. While the number of homicides so far this year represent a 21% decline compared to the same date last year, this year’s total is still well above pre-pandemic numbers.

“We are finding out that the shootings are going down,” said state Sen. Vincent Hughes (D., Philadelphia). “There are some very horrible stories and incidents that are occurring, but overall, there is a movement that is going in the right direction with respect to the reduction of violence. These organizations and these communities where the violence is most intense, they deserve investment.”

Last year, the state approved funding for at least 122 programs, with organizations receiving state grants ranging from $10,000 to $2.5 million. For example, Philadelphia Youth Basketball, the Philadelphia Youth Network, and Lighthouse Sports Complex all received more than $1 million in state funding.

Edwin Desamour, the director of Lighthouse Sports Complex, said the funding allowed the North Philly organization to improve its sports fields that host afterschool programs as well as athletic and recreational activities. The group works to provide educational and cultural opportunities to families in North Philadelphia and Kensington.

“The Lighthouse field was almost …not being utilized the way it should be, and it really needed the funding to get that place it should be,” Desamour said. “[The state] funding really was creating an oasis for families who cannot step outside their homes because of the needles or the violence that is going on.”

Nonprofits interested in receiving the grants must apply through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. Those selected interview in front of a state panel.

Philadelphia’s city government gives out more than $20 million in a similar antiviolence grant program. However, an Inquirer investigation found that some of the awardees were unable to deliver on their proposals.

For example, the city grant program had funded a group called “Put It Down,” which had no paid staff, no office, no operating budget, and no board of directors but still landed a grant worth more than $700,000. The group failed to deliver on its promises and backed out shortly after receiving the grant, returning the unspent dollars to the city.

Hughes said violence intervention and prevention programs deserve more funding from the state.

“Our viewpoint is that the way to deal with gun violence and violence in general is not just the law enforcement strategy and not just the prosecution strategy, but also an investment strategy,” Hughes said. “These are organizations that have done good work with the resources provided for them and that continue to need investment to continue their work.”

Samuel O’Neal is an intern with the Pennsylvania Legislative Correspondents’ Association.