Gov. Josh Shapiro quietly recalls pick for Pennsylvania Department of Health secretary

HARRISBURG — Gov. Josh Shapiro silently rescinded his choice for the next Department of Health secretary Tuesday evening because she did not yet have the necessary Senate votes to be confirmed.

Debra Bogen, a pediatrician who led the Allegheny County Department of Health through the COVID-19 pandemic, was Shapiro’s choice to lead the state’s health department. She appeared Tuesday before a Senate committee that voted against recommending her in an otherwise uneventful hearing, as a state deadline for her confirmation loomed.

Shapiro recalled Bogen’s nomination as members of the Republican-controlled state Senate “work through some concerns” with Bogen as the state’s next health secretary, said Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa (D., Allegheny). The move came as Shapiro simultaneously negotiated his first budget deal, which is due on Friday.

Costa, who introduced Bogen to the Senate health committee before her confirmation hearing, said he was disappointed her nomination had to be recalled. He said he knew some Republican members had concerns about Bogen and her time leading Allegheny County’s health department but did not know specifics.

“With time, I think this can be worked out, and hopefully she’ll be able to serve as a confirmed secretary of health,” Costa added. “She’s a perfect fit for this role. She’s got everything you want in a Department of Health secretary.”

The role of health secretary became politicized during the COVID-19 pandemic. This was particularly true in Pennsylvania, where Rachel Levine led the state through the early pandemic shutdowns. Critics often misgendered Levine, a transgender woman and longtime pediatric doctor who faced transphobic memes and relentless online commentary about her appearance.

Prior to leading the Allegheny County Department of Health, Bogen was a professor and pediatrician in University of Pittsburgh’s Medical Center. Her decades of research mostly focused on infants and mothers. Earlier this year, the Pennsylvania chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics named her pediatrician of the year.

Pennsylvania governors nominate secretaries to lead each state agency. State Senate committees then decide whether to recommend the full Senate approve them. The nomination then moves to another Senate panel before the full Senate votes.

The Senate so far has approved Shapiro’s picks. Several nominees — including Al Schmidt, the longtime Philadelphia city commissioner and Shapiro’s pick for secretary of state — are expected to be appointed by default on Thursday, after the Senate failed to vote on their appointment within 25 legislative session days.

As the 25th legislative day since Bogen was nominated approached, the GOP-controlled Senate needed to decide to let Bogen be confirmed by default or vote against her confirmation. Instead, Shapiro withdrew her nomination to prevent the clock from running out and to continue negotiations with GOP leaders.

Even if a nomination is not approved, the nominee can remain as the “acting” secretary, and Bogen will remain the acting secretary for the near future. In that time, Shapiro can nominate a new candidate or renominate Bogen.

Bogen, reached by phone, hung up when a reporter identified herself. She did not respond to a text message requesting a prepared statement.

A spokesperson for Shapiro said in a prepared statement that Bogen is “an immensely qualified public health expert who is doing an exemplary job leading the Department of Health.”

Manuel Bonder, Shapiro’s press secretary, said they will “have more to announce” about their next steps in the coming days.

A spokesperson for Senate Republicans said the recall request was honored and members will review whomever Shapiro nominates next for the spot.

Pennsylvania Legislative Correspondents’ Association intern DaniRae Renno contributed to this article.