It was just one of the times Levine was forced to address her gender while working to manage a pandemic. She’s shaken off insults since 2015, when she made history becoming the first openly trans person to serve as a cabinet member in Pennsylvania. The scrutiny reached new intensity last year as she became a public face advocating for restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus — and as Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf clashed with the Republican-controlled legislature over the state’s response.