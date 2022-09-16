CNN host Jake Tapper didn’t take too kindly to Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano attacking his high school.

On Thursday’s The Lead, Tapper — who was raised in Queen Village and Merion — rebuked Mastriano for comments he made about Bryn Mawr’s Jack M. Barrack Hebrew Academy during a campaign speech livestreamed on Facebook Wednesday.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro is also a graduate of the Jewish school, which Mastriano claimed was “one of the most privileged schools in the nation.”

“Sending his four kids to the same privileged, exclusive elite school … We talk about him having disdain for people like us,” Mastriano said of Shapiro.

“I happen to know a little bit about the ‘privileged school’ Mr. Mastriano is attacking, because I went there, too,” Tapper said on Thursday’s show.

Tapper is a 1987 graduate of Jack M. Barrack Hebrew Academy, which was formerly called the Akiba Hebrew Academy. He was four years ahead of Shapiro, who graduated in 1991, and painted the school as an inclusive institution welcoming families of varying backgrounds and financial status. According to the school’s website, annual tuition for the 2022-23 school year for grades 10 through 12 runs $37,600, but Tapper said many of the students receive financial aid to attend.

“More than 60% of the student body is currently on some form of tuition assistance,” Tapper said. “which was my experience back when I went there in the 1980s. A lot of kids got financial aid, including a lot of kids who, with their parents, had escaped anti-Semitism in the Soviet Union and were trying to build better lives for themselves in the Philadelphia area.”

“I don’t think I have ever heard Mr. Mastriano describe any other Pennsylvania parochial schools in that way, elite, exclusive, privileged, full of disdain for fellow Americans,” Tapper added. “Philadelphia has a ton of fancy prep schools, but Akiba Hebrew Academy was not one of them.”

Mastriano’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Mastriano has a history of dealing only with conservative media outlets. Officials from the school also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tapper highlighted Mastriano’s ties with Gab, a right-wing social media platform known for its antisemitic postings. Mastriano deleted his account in June, said he rejected “anti-Semitism in any form,” and backed off his support of Gab founder Andrew Torba after paying the platform for consulting services. The platform was used by Robert Bowers, who killed 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2018.

“I should also note that contrary to what Mr. Mastriano suggested, the Jewish values taught there did not teach disdain,” Tapper said of the school. “So I’m not sure what Mr. Mastriano means when he refers to people like Josh Shapiro having disdain for people like us. The only disdain I ever felt there was for anti-Semites.”

Eric Columbus, who served as senior counsel in the Department of Justice and general counsel in the Department of Homeland Security during the Obama administration, also called out Mastriano’s remarks.

“This is an antisemitic dog whistle from Mastriano,” Columbus wrote on Twitter. “Had Shapiro gone to Catholic schools rather than Jewish ones, Mastriano wouldn’t have attacked him for it.”