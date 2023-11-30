GOP state Rep. Craig Williams, who helped impeach Larry Krasner, is running for Pa. attorney general

A Delco state representative who led the effort last year to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced this week that he is running for Pennsylvania attorney general.

Rep. Craig Williams (R., Delaware) joins a crowded field of five Democrats and two other Republicans vying for the open seat that’s widely seen as a springboard to the governor’s office.

In his campaign announcement video released Tuesday, Williams speaks while showing footage of crimes in Philadelphia, adding that “looting, carjacking and murder are out of control, often with no circumstances.”

Williams, a U.S. Marine Corps. combat veteran, was the lead impeachment manager last year when the then-GOP-controlled House impeached Krasner on several charges alleging misconduct in office. Krasner challenged the case against him in state court and the matter remains on an indefinite hold until the state Supreme Court decides whether the impeachment should proceed to the state Senate for trial to determine whether Krasner should be removed from office.

Prior to his time as a legislator, Williams worked as a chief prosecutor and legal counsel to the joint chiefs of staff on a Marine Corps base, as a federal prosecutor, and as an attorney in private practice. He said his mix of military, legal, business, and legislative experience make him a good pick for attorney general.

The lone Republican state representative representing a Delaware County district, Williams said he’s confident he is the best GOP candidate for the statewide race, which Republicans have struggled to win.

“On our side of the aisle, I am the only one who can win,” Williams added.

Williams has tried to take action against Krasner legislatively, as well. Last year, he introduced a proposal to improve the attorney general’s existing gun violence task force with Rep. Martina White (R., Philadelphia) to require state, federal, and local law enforcement officers to aggressively prosecute felons found in possession of guns. The group would have been notified within 48 hours of any gun-related arrests, and the proposal would have given the attorney general primary jurisdiction over felon possession of a firearm and straw purchases. It passed the House with bipartisan support, but died in the Senate.

“When you have federal, state, and local law enforcement prosecution arms coming together to bring all their resources to cast a net over the criminal activity, you can’t tell me that wouldn’t have an impact on the level of violence in the state,” Williams said.

If elected, Williams said he’d ensure the attorney general’s office more aggressively prosecutes any firearm possession by a felon.

Before entering the race, Williams got into a fight with the powerful Republican Attorneys General Association that helps elect Republican AGs across the country. He had suggested in an email to Republican State Committee members that he would get the group’s endorsement — a move that angered RAGA. Instead, RAGA endorsed York County District Attorney Dave Sunday for Pennsylvania attorney general, which they said is an “excellent opportunity to flip” the seat next year.

Williams claimed he lost the RAGA endorsement to Sunday because a small group of Harrisburg insiders who want to control the race.

“Side-by-side, I am a better candidate,” Williams added. “I’m fighting for my party and I’m fighting for my state. The last people that I care about are the Harrisburg insiders and what they think.”

Another Republican candidate, Katayoun “Kat” Copeland, announced her candidacy earlier this month.

Five Democrats have also announced their candidacies, including State Rep. Jared Solomon of Philadelphia, Philadelphia’s former top public defender Keir Bradford-Grey, former Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, former Bucks County Solicitor Joe Khan, and Delco DA Jack Stollsteimer.