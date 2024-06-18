Philly Democrats must find a candidate to replace Rep. Donna Bullock when she leaves to run Project HOME

With State Rep. Donna Bullock’s announcement that she will soon step away from politics to run Project HOME, Philadelphia Democrats will need to find a new candidate to run in her place in November.

Bullock plans to continue serving in the state House through this summer’s state budget process and she “remains committed to representing her community at this time,” House Majority Leader Matt Bradford said in a statement (D., Montgomery).

Bullock did not indicate whether she will resign or serve for the remainder of her term, which ends in at the end of the year. But her decisions moving forward will impact the balance of power in Harrisburg.

Democrats hold only a one-seat majority in the state House. They’ve had to defend their majority in several special elections since last year due to various resignations, which bring the chamber to a standstill until the vacancies are filled.

Lawmakers are permitted to hold additional jobs, as Bullock intends to do with her Project HOME position.

“Donna is a tremendous advocate for her community and we are fortunate to have her as a dedicated colleague for nearly a decade,” Bradford added. “She is most deserving of this incredible opportunity.”

Democratic leaders in Philly will need to seek out someone to succeed her. Voter registration in the district is overwhelmingly Democratic, and no Republican filed to run for the seat in November.

Democratic ward leaders in her district will need to choose a new candidate to run in Bullock’s place in November. Once a candidate is chosen, the Philadelphia Democratic Party will submit his or her name to replace Bullock’s on the ballot, according to party bylaws.

Bullock has represented the 195th Legislative District, which includes parts of Strawberry Mansion, Brewerytown, Fairmount, and North Philadelphia, since 2015. She ran in a special election that year to fill a vacancy created by former Rep. Michelle Brownlee’s resignation after she pleaded guilty to conflict of interest charges that year.

Brownlee, who now leads the 29th Democratic Ward, said she’s happy for Bullock but will miss her work advocating for constituents in Harrisburg.

“Whoever it is is going to have some big shoes to fill,” Brownlee added.

While in Harrisburg, Bullock spent years leading the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus and currently chairs the House Children and Youth committee.

The Temple Beasley School of Law alumna previously worked as a special assistant to former Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke, along with multiple other roles in City Council. Prior to that, she worked at Community Legal Services and private law firm Laura Solomon & Associates.

Bullock lives in Strawberry Mansion with her husband and two sons.