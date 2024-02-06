Gov. Josh Shapiro pitches $48.34 billion state budget with investments in education funding

Gov. Josh Shapiro made a historic address from the Main Rotunda in the state Capitol building on Tuesday, where he unveiled a $48.34 billion budget, a 6.2% increase over last year’s spending plan.

Shapiro delivered the address from the Main Rotunda for the first time. Traditionally, Pennsylvania’s governors appear before a joint session of the House and Senate within the House chamber. But the chamber is currently being repaired, so the session was convened in the opulent Main Rotunda, with attendees seated on the Moravian mosaic tile floor and the upper levels in the massive dome.

Shapiro used the historic place to make an ambitious budget proposal, with its cornerstone pitch around major increases to education funding — in both higher education and the state’s K-12 public school system.

Shapiro proposed that the state spend down some of the surpluses it has amassed over the last few years to make these major investments in education and economic development.

“Look, it is not a badge of honor, nor is it something to be politically proud of for some lawmakers out there to say: I took more money from the good people of Pennsylvania than I needed and then bragged about how I just kept it in some bank account here in the Capitol,” Shapiro said.