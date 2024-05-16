Public opinion on John Fetterman is split. Here’s what our poll says about Pa.’s outspoken senator

Sen. John Fetterman, a Pennsylvania Democrat, is not up for reelection, but he’s frequently in the headlines for his boldly casual political style and staunch support for Israel.

The senator isn’t afraid to make waves, and voters seem split on how they feel about that.

Fetterman’s overall favorability rating was at 48%, just 1 percentage point lower than Sen. Bob Casey, his quieter U.S. Senate counterpart, according to The Inquirer, New York Times, and Siena Colle poll released this week. An additional 41% of registered voters had unfavorable views of Fetterman.

Fetterman, a freshman senator, is slightly better known than Casey, with just 6% of voters saying they haven’t heard of him.

Eric Stern, Fetterman’s former deputy campaign manager, said that’s no surprise for the heavily covered Democrat:

“John Fetterman takes out the trash and there’s three news articles about it.”