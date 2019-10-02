Jill Stein, the 2016 Green Party presidential candidate, is expected Wednesday to say she is taking the first step toward legal action to block Philadelphia from using the new voting machines that cost the city $29 million and are planned to be used in next month’s election.
In an email to supporters Monday, the Green Party of Philadelphia said those machines, the ExpressVote XL from vendor Election Systems & Software (ES&S), violate the terms of a settlement Stein reached with the state late last year stemming from her 2016 recount battle.
“Against public outcry and expert warnings, Philadelphia City Commissioners pushed through the expensive, easily hacked, and unauditable ES&S ExpressVote XL,” the party email reads. “If these machines are used in the 2020 election, there will be no way to know if the election results are correct! ”
That agreement stemmed from Stein’s effort in 2016 to seek a recount and forensic audit of voting machines in Pennsylvania and elsewhere after President Donald Trump’s victory in 2016. (Stein, the Green Party candidate, received 0.82% of the vote.)
Stein is expected to attend Wednesday morning’s meeting of Philadelphia’s acting elections board at City Hall, at which she is expected to speak during public comment. At noon, she has planned an announcement with supporters at the federal courthouse.
In a news release Tuesday night, Protect Our Vote Philly, a coalition of left-leaning groups such as Indivisible Philadelphia and March On Harrisburg, expressed its support for Stein’s plan, saying it “welcomes this and any action that may prevent the use of ExpressVote XL in Pennsylvania elections.”
Members of the coalition have attended every public meeting of the city commissioners, criticizing the voting systems and the commissioners who selected them. Among their leaders is Rich Garella, a Stein supporter.
For years, most votes in Pennsylvania were cast on electronic machines that did not leave a paper trail. In addition to being less secure than other options, experts widely agree, such systems make it difficult to flag discrepancies or challenge election results because the votes cannot be manually recounted or audited.
Last year, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered every county to switch to new systems with voter-verifiable, auditable paper trails: Voters should either directly make their selections on paper ballots that are then scanned and processed, or use electronic machines that print their selections onto paper ballots in a human-readable form.
The state then entered the settlement with Stein, essentially agreeing to continue with that order and making it binding. According to that agreement, the Pennsylvania Department of State will only certify voting systems whose if their votes are recorded on paper ballots, a voter-verifiable record is produced for each vote, and they can support “a robust pre-certification auditing process.”
Stein’s settlement requires her to first notify the Department of State in writing of any potential violations before pursuing the matter in court. The state then has 30 days to respond in writing to the allegations.
It was unclear Wednesday morning whether that notice had been sent; a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of State did not immediately return a request for comment.
Stein’s accusations are the latest attack on the ExpressVote XL machines, following months of criticism from city and state watchdogs and advocates for hand-marked paper ballots. Critics say the machines are less secure than other options and that the city’s selection process was rushed, opaque, and biased from the start toward the ExpressVote XL.
Last week, City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart concluded an investigation into the commissioners’ selection of the system that found that ES&S had lobbied for years to win the city contract. The commissioners’ choice, Rhynhart said, raises ethical questions about conflicts of interest they may have had.