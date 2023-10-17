One Pa. Republican congressman says he won’t vote for Jim Jordan as Speaker vote looms

Hours before the slated vote to elect U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R., Ohio) as Speaker of the House, one Pennsylvania congressman is proposing legislation to push the pause button on the high-pressure vote.

U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, (R., Butler) introduced a resolution on Monday to allow for a vote to expand the powers of U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry (R., N.C.) as temporary speaker and delay the much-awaited vote on a permanent leader of the chamber. The resolution would expand McHenry’s powers until Nov. 17 — the deadline for Congress to fund the government and avoid a shutdown, or until a new speaker is elected.

“By electing Representative McHenry as Speaker Pro Tempore of the House of Representatives, the House will be able to hold votes necessary to fund the government beyond the expiration of our current fiscal year,” Kelly said in a statement.

Since the historic ousting of U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy as speaker earlier this month, the chamber has been sidelined, unable to move legislation or grant aid to efforts such as military support for Israel or U.S. government funding. It’s unclear if Kelly’s bill will gain traction.

Advertisement

But coming to a consensus on who should lead the narrowly Republican-controlled House has proved fractious. Kelly is one of a small handful of Republicans — and the only one from Pennsylvania — to say that he will not support the bid by Jordan, a conservative leader who played an active role in former President Donald Trump’s campaign to throw out votes in Pennsylvania.

Kelly initially backed U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise for Speaker and told supporters he will do so again. (Kelly has backed Trump in each of his previous elections and also voted against certifying Pennsylvania’s votes).

“I’m gonna vote the way I voted the first time, the first election we had,” Kelly said. “The real man in the room is Steve Scalise.”

For Jordan to advance with the 217 votes needed, he can only lose five GOP votes, assuming all Democrats oppose him.

Jordan came up short in a Speaker vote last week but his allies have mounted a pressure campaign to sway enough Republicans to their side after a failed bid to elect Scalise. GOP support for Jordan appears to be mounting. Four Pennsylvania Republicans have indicated they are behind Jordan: U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, a leader in the Freedom Caucus that Jordan founded; Rep. Glenn Thompson, (R., Centre,); Rep. Lloyd Smucker (R., Lancaster); and Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, (R., Peters).

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser (R., Columbia) said in an interview on The Volpe Report on the Wilkes-Barre Fox affiliate station on Sunday that he liked the idea of Jordan as Speaker and Scalise as Majority Leader.

He called Jordan a fighter and a close friend and also batted back criticism of Scalise.

“Some say Steve’s been here too long. I get that. I know many of my constituents feel that way but he is a smart guy. He wants to do things differently and we would hold him to it.”

U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, the lone Republican in Southeastern Pennsylvania, has not said how he’ll vote.

All eight Republican representatives from Pennsylvania’s delegation voted against ousting Rep. Kevin McCarthy as speaker earlier this month.

The elevation of Jordan would mark a significant rise for one of Trump’s longtime allies and a victory for the right wing of the party. It comes during a time when Republicans have struggled to unify in the chamber.

Jordan was a chief supporter of Trump and an outspoken advocate in trying to prevent Pennsylvania’s electoral votes from being counted for President Joe Biden in 2020. He voted to reject Pennsylvania’s electoral votes and spoke at a “Stop the Steal” rally in Harrisburg shortly after Election Day.

Former U.S. Rep. Charlie Dent, a Lehigh Valley Republican, described Jordan on Tuesday morning as a “bomb thrower going up on the hill.”

”When I was serving not that long ago it would have been unthinkable that Jim could be the speaker,” Dent said. “Given that he was one of those really hard edge guys, you know, a bomb thrower going up on the hill with no compromise and no consensus.”

Democrats have lambasted Jordan as a rubber stamp for Trump’s politics.

U.S. Rep. Susan Wild criticized Jordan for pressuring other Republicans to support him.

“The fact that Jim Jordan had to threaten every Republican member with a primary if they didn’t vote for him to be Speaker tells you everything you need to know about Jim Jordan,” Wild posted on X on Monday.

Staff writer Chris Brennan contributed to this article.