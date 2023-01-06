Another white man.

That’s who was elected Tuesday to serve as the Pennsylvania House speaker, despite Democrats’ plans for the state’s first Black female speaker.

Lawmakers across the aisle voted for Rep. Mark Rozzi, a Democrat whom Rep. Jim Gregory (R., Blair) nominated by touting a piece of legislation they’d worked on together.

The moment was supposed to be very different. Since Democrats declared they had a majority in November, members of the party have acknowledged Rep. Joanna McClinton (D., Philadelphia) as the presumed speaker of the House. During a preliminary victory press conference the day after the November election, some held signs that read “Speaker McClinton.” And in a speech at Pennsylvania Society — a December gathering in New York City of politicians, lobbyists, and business leaders — McClinton called the impending Jan. 3 vote “the first day of the rest of our lives.

“I get one vote in leadership races and one in speaker races, but my colleagues have made this moment in history possible,” she told a crowd of lawmakers and aides then.

She would’ve been the first woman to be speaker in the institution’s more than 240 years, and the second Black person. McClinton would have joined Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward and Pennsylvania Supreme Court Chief Justice Debra Todd as the first women to lead their respective chambers.

“Pennsylvania has had a history of really being inhospitable to women running for office, and for a Black woman to be the speaker would have been a significant historic moment,” said Debbie Walsh, director of the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University. “It would also position her in such a way for statewide higher office, or even national office.”

McClinton still wields power as leader of the House Democrats. But, at least for now, McClinton’s historic appointment won’t be so.

‘An uncertain time’

An internal memo from McClinton to House Democrats obtained by The Inquirer offers an eye into how she’s feeling and what she envisions as the next steps after Tuesday’s vote.

First, she wrote, Rozzi “reaffirmed” that a special election to fill three seats left vacant by Democrats after the election would be held Feb. 7, a win for Dems after Republicans sought to move two of the elections to the May primary. Lawyers for Democrats moved to dismiss a GOP suit to invalidate the Feb. 7 special election date.

In the weeks before the Jan. 3 vote, Democrats had explicitly advised their colleagues to reject a GOP nomination for House speakership, said one Democrat who spoke to The Inquirer on the condition of anonymity. When Rozzi accepted, “all hell broke loose,” the Democrat said.

Rozzi’s House speakership came on the condition that he’d change his party affiliation to independent and would not caucus with Democrats or Republicans. In his acceptance speech, Rozzi said he’d be the state’s first “independent speaker,” but reportedly told Democrats he’d remain a registered Democrat in a private meeting.

In her memo, McClinton acknowledged the gravity of the moment.

“We know this is an uncertain time,” she wrote, “but we appreciate your patience.”

She also offered a statement from House Democrats on the shock election of Rozzi: “House Democrats were proud to elect Mark Rozzi, a lifelong Democrat and 10 year member of the Democratic Caucus, as Speaker of the House during this tumultuous time.”

Democrats won a razor-thin — 102 to 101 — majority of the House seats in November. However, one Democratic victor had died one month before the election, though his name appeared on the ballot, and two others resigned from the House after being elected to higher office. This left three vacancies, 99 Democrats, and insufficient votes.

Allies praise McClinton’s leadership

House members and those familiar with the situation are staying tight-lipped about how they feel about the still-unusual House speaker election.

State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (D., Philadelphia) called Rozzi “the least worst option,” saying the party avoided a GOP speaker. Kenyatta holds McClinton should become speaker, and said that her support for Rozzi exemplifies smart leadership.

“I believe when we have full complement, Joanna will become speaker,” he said.

State Sen. Anthony Hardy Williams, a close McClinton ally, described her support of Rozzi as nimble, astute politicking.

McClinton effectively called the Republicans’ bluff by supporting Rozzi, he said.

“Again, a very smart leader, [McClinton] understood the wisdom of the moment, along with her colleagues,” he said.

Williams, asked how McClinton is handling the disappointment of not being named speaker, said: “She’s strong. ... She’s a smart person. She knew the hand she was being dealt, and she delivered on the hand.”

McClinton spoke briefly with reporters immediately following Tuesday’s shocking vote.

“I’m excited today that we were able to elect a Democrat from amongst our ranks to the speakership here in the House of Representatives for the first time in more than 10 years,” she said.

Asked whether she was committed to a full two-year session of Rossi’s speakership, McClinton kept silent.

