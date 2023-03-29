John Fetterman will return to the Senate April 17 following treatment for depression

Sen. John Fetterman will return to the Senate the week of April 17, a source close to him told The Inquirer.

The update, first reported by Politico, comes six weeks after Fetterman started inpatient treatment for depression at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The source told The Inquirer they did not know when Fetterman would be released from the hospital in advance of his return. Fetterman’s staff said last week his release was coming without providing a specific timeline.

The Senate will be in recess for the next two weeks beginning Monday, and Fetterman will return when the chamber returns to work.

Many of his colleagues heralded Fetterman’s public acknowledgment in mid-February that he was suffering from depression and his decision to seek treatment as a courageous disclosure about an often stigmatized topic. Intense scrutiny over his recovery and inpatient care continued, though, about his long-term health; Fetterman had suffered a stroke in May.

A more than monthlong hospital stay is considered somewhat long for inpatient depression care. But members of Fetterman’s team have said they didn’t want to rush his return to his new job.

Fetterman hasn’t voted since Feb. 15 in the Senate, where Democrats have a razor-thin majority, though few major legislative decisions have come before the chamber. In recent weeks, senators have spent almost all their time on confirmation votes, mostly on noncontroversial nominees who have enough support to advance even without Fetterman.