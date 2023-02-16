Sen. John Fetterman has checked into Walter Reed hospital for clinical depression

WASHINGTON — Sen. John Fetterman (D., Pa.) checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Wednesday night to receive treatment for clinical depression, his office said Thursday, adding that his longtime struggle with that issue became “severe” in recent weeks.

The latest news adds to the ongoing concerns around a senator who only took office in January but who has faced questions about his health for months after a near-fatal stroke in May.

“While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks,” his chief of staff, Adam Jentleson, said in a statement Thursday. “On Monday, John was evaluated by Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the Attending Physician of the United States Congress. Yesterday, Dr. Monahan recommended inpatient care at Walter Reed. John agreed, and he is receiving treatment on a voluntary basis.”

Jentleson added, “After examining John, the doctors at Walter Reed told us that John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself.”

Fetterman’s treatment comes after he was hospitalized last Wednesday for what his staff said was lightheadedness during a Democratic retreat. Aides at that time said doctors had ruled out a second stroke or a seizure, but there was no mention of potential concerns around depression.

Fetterman returned to the Senate to vote Monday, Tuesday, and early Wednesday, but he was absent during further voting Wednesday afternoon.

While Fetterman’s aides said the senator has long battled depression, the condition is also common after strokes.

“After what he’s been through in the past year, there’s probably no one who wanted to talk about his own health less than John. I’m so proud of him for asking for help and getting the care he needs,” tweeted Fetterman’s wife, Gisele. “This is a difficult time for our family, so please respect our privacy. For us, the kids come first. Take care of yourselves. Hold your loved ones close, you are not alone.”

Before checking himself in on Wednesday night, Fetterman, 53, voted, attended committee hearings where he asked questions, and met with constituents, including a group of kids from a Pennsylvania YMCA.

But a senior aide who served on both the campaign and now in the Senate office said Thursday that Fetterman hadn’t been himself for the last few weeks.

“I think it’s tough being away from home and continuing to recover in the public eye,” said the aide, who asked for anonymity to disclose personal information. “He’s getting the help he needs, which is super important and good so he can continue to serve the people.”

U.S. Rep. Susan Wild, a Lehigh Valley Democrat whose partner died by suicide in 2019, issued an impassioned statement hailing Fetterman’s public announcement. She pointed to the strain he faced this past year, including the stroke, a fraught political campaign with national stakes, and adjusting to a demanding new job.

“There are those who will say living with depression is a barrier to serving your constituents, but they are wrong,” Wild wrote. “Rather, the Pennsylvanians who also live with depression see in their Senator someone who understands their struggles, bravely sought help, and will fight to ensure that they can receive the same quality care he does.”

What is clinical depression?

Clinical depression is a psychiatric mood disorder that is both common and serious.

Beyond mere sadness, the disorder impairs people’s ability to complete everyday tasks. Common symptoms include loss of interest, increased fatigue, feeling worthless, difficulty concentrating, and thoughts of self-harm.

Depression is common after stroke, with some studies suggesting a third of patients in rehab experience symptoms, said Thomas Watanabe, the clinical director of the Drucker Brain Injury Center at MossRehab, which is part of Jefferson Health in Philadelphia.

“Treatment is very effective, and depression treatment won’t affect recovery,” he said.

Hospitalization is usually a response to severe depression, but the associated symptoms and treatment options range widely, said Alexander Tsai, a psychiatrist at Boston’s Massachusetts General Hospital and an associate professor of psychiatry at the Harvard Medical School.

While admitted to a hospital, patients can receive more intensive daily therapy and get medication dosages adjusted more quickly.

”I don’t know that we can necessarily infer something about Fetterman’s severity of illness just based on the fact that he is in a hospital,” Tsai said.

A number of Democratic officials praised Fetterman for disclosing his condition, saying many public figures have battled depression, but few talk about it publicly.

“Happy to hear @SenFettermanPA is getting the help he needs and deserves,” tweeted Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.). “Millions of Americans, like John, struggle with depression each day. I am looking forward to seeing him return to the Senate soon. Sending love and support to John, Gisele, and their family.”

Fetterman’s start in the Senate

If Fetterman is absent for long, though, it could complicate the Democratic effort to confirm judges in the Senate, where they hold a 51-49 edge, especially since his fellow Pennsylvania Democrat, Sen. Bob Casey, is also slated to miss time after having surgery for prostate cancer on Tuesday.

If Fetterman had to leave the Senate, Gov. Josh Shapiro, another Democrat, would appoint a replacement.

But a special election could follow as soon as this November, potentially altering the political power in the tightly balanced Senate. In a special election, the parties would nominate candidates, without a primary election.

The election to fill the seat would be held in conjunction with this fall’s municipal elections, unless the vacancy occurs within 90 days of that vote. In that case, the special election would be held in November 2024, at the same time Casey is scheduled to be on the ballot.

Fetterman’s health concerns have shadowed what he had hoped would be a quiet and smooth start to his Senate career after winning a nationally watched election in November, giving Democrats rare control of both of Pennsylvania’s Senate seats. After entering the chamber as a political celebrity, known for his brash attitude, Twitter trolling, and hoodies and shorts, Fetterman had hoped to blend into the Senate.

He wore a suit, tie, and glasses, and largely embraced the tradition of being a freshman who watched and stayed relatively quiet. He seemed awed to be part of a chamber he has been working to join since his first run for the Senate in 2016.

Still recovering from a stroke and, according to his aides, struggling with processing auditory inputs, he has largely avoided interviews since joining the chamber, leaving few opportunities for reporters to get a direct feel for his transition to such a high-profile role. He uses an iPad with closed captioning to help him converse with colleagues and follow debate on the Senate floor.

‘I know John is strong’

In an email sent to supporters on Thursday, Gisele Fetterman said her family “is in for some difficult days ahead.”

”I’m never one to cover up my emotions, and today is no exception. I’m sad, and worried, as any wife and mother would be,” she wrote. ”But at the end of the day, I know John is strong. He’s tough and he’s human. He is still the fun, loving, caring, compassionate man I fell in love with so many years ago.”

Fetterman’s health has been under intense scrutiny since a May stroke that kept him off the campaign trail for several months. His aides initially downplayed that incident, and Republicans have questioned whether he has been fully forthcoming about his recovery.

Some Republicans mocked him then, and his GOP rival last year, Mehmet Oz, challenged Fetterman to release more of his health records. Conservative commentators have argued that Fetterman isn’t healthy enough to be a senator.

Fetterman has lost a significant amount of weight since his stroke, shedding the hulking image that has long been part of his rough-hewn profile.

Casey is also away from the Senate for an undefined period of time after his surgery. His aides said the surgery went well and no further treatment is expected, but did not put a timeline on his return to work.

Both men have time before there is further work in the Senate. The last Senate vote this week happened earlier Thursday, and the Senate is on recess next week.

Pennsylvania has faced a Senate vacancy before: In April 1991 Republican Sen. John Heinz and six other people died in a midair collision over Lower Merion. Democrat Harris Wofford won the special election to replace him that November.