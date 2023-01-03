WASHINGTON — John Fetterman took the oath of office today shortly after noon to become the 54th U.S. senator in Pennsylvania history, giving the state two senators elected as Democrats for the first time since the 1940s.

Fetterman, 53, took his place in the Senate after winning a nationally watched campaign over Republican Mehmet Oz, in a race marked by his stroke days before Pennsylvania’s May primary, and his promise to be the “51st vote” to advance the Democratic agenda in Washington, D.C.

Fetterman’s victory, along with other Democratic successes in November’s elections, will give him a chance to fulfill that promise, at least in the Senate, though any major policy aims are likely to run into a wall in the form of a Republican-led U.S. House.

Fetterman arrives as a national figure already, widely known for his blunt style and his trademark look, including hoodies, gym shorts, forearm tattoos, and an often grimacing countenance. His rise to the Senate, though, began in an unlikely place, after he spent years as mayor of Braddock, a small city of about 2,000 just outside Pittsburgh.

He first ran for Senate in 2016, falling short in a three-way Democratic primary, but then won election as the state’s lieutenant governor in 2018. He scored a dominant primary victory in last year’s Senate race and beat Oz by nearly 5 percentage points, despite predicted political headwinds in a closely divided swing state.

Fetterman is replacing Sen. Pat Toomey (R., Pa.), who didn’t seek reelection.

With Sen. Bob Casey (D., Pa.) already in office, Democrats will now hold both of Pennsylvania’s Senate seats for the first time since 2010, when Sen. Arlen Specter, a longtime Republican, changed parties.

