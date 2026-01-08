Gov. Shapiro asks Pennsylvania voters to choose ‘getting stuff done’ over ‘chaos’ as he kicks off 2026 reelection bid

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro officially launched his widely expected bid for reelection Thursday, spending his first day back on the campaign trail in one of the nation’s most politically divided states by touting his achievements for workers, seniors and schools while contrasting himself against Republicans in President Donald Trump’s Washington.

Shapiro presented his opening argument to voters Thursday afternoon in a highly produced campaign rally at a Pittsburgh union hall. He is scheduled to appeal to Philadelphia voters in Nicetown at a youth basketball program on Thursday evening.

Shapiro, 52, of Abington Township, will pursue his reelection bid by crisscrossing the state, boasting a high approval rating that Republicans hope to damage as talk of his as potential 2028 candidacy continue to build.

Shapiro took the stage in Pittsburgh following speeches from Lt. Gov. Austin Davis and eight public officials, labor leaders and community advocates who touted his first term accomplishments, all delivering a similar message: Shapiro shows up and delivers for residents across the commonwealth.

The rollout signaled Shapiro’s campaign will be anchored in his administration’s motto, “Get S— Done," emphasizing that state government should be able to solve residents’ problems effectively.

“You deserve someone who goes to work everyday focused on you and on getting stuff done,” Shapiro said.

He is not expected to face a primary challenger, just like in 2022, when he later cruised to victory in the general election against far-right State Sen. Doug Mastriano (R., Franklin). Mastriano, who had been teasing another run, announced Wednesday he would not join the race for governor.

This time, Republicans hope to take a stronger swing at Shapiro by coalescing around one candidate early. The state GOP endorsed State Treasurer Stacy Garrity more than a year in advance of November’s midterm election.

State Republican Party Chair Greg Rothman said in a statement Thursday that Pennsylvanians have had “enough of Josh Shapiro’s lack of leadership and broken promises,” noting several of Shapiro’s missteps in his administration such as his reneging on school vouchers, a $295,000 payout over a sexual harassment claim against a former top aide, and failing to send a month’s worth of state agency mail.

“[Garrity] actually gets stuff done, she doesn’t just talk about it on the campaign trail,” Rothman added.

Garrity has contended that Shapiro — a former attorney general, county commissioner and state representative — is more focused on running for president in 2028 than leading the state.

“Josh Shapiro is more concerned with a promotion to Pennsylvania Avenue than serving hardworking Pennsylvanians,” Garrity said in a statement earlier this week, noting the state fared poorly in U.S. News and World Report rankings on the economy and education.

Shapiro has not publicly acknowledged any presidential ambitions and is expected to keep a local focus as he campaigns for reelection. But on Thursday at his rally, he reminded voters that they have the ability to deliver not only a resounding reelection victory for him, but also the chance to flip control of the U.S. House and state Senate as Democrats target four congressional districts in Pennsylvania and other down-ballot offices.

Shapiro has already raised $30 million to support his reelection, which is likely to boost the entire ticket.

State Democrats hope Shapiro will be able to leverage his popularity and growing national brand to bring more voters out to the polls, in what is already likely to be an advantageous midterm year for the party.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do and it’s not just about reelecting the governor,” Eugene Depasquale, the chair of the state Democratic Party, said Thursday in Pittsburgh.

‘The hard work of bringing people together’

Offering an opening pitch to voters, Shapiro highlighted key themes he is expected to repeat during the next 10 months on the campaign trail: He’s protected Pennsylvanians’ freedoms and created jobs, with more work to do.

He noted several bipartisan achievements passed by the state’s divided legislature during his time in office, including a long-sought increase to the state’s rent and property tax rebate, historic funding increases for public education, and more. Pennsylvanians, he argued, have a simple choice in November.

“Will we continue to do the hard work of bringing people together to get stuff done or will we descend into the chaos and extremism that has gripped too many other places across our nation?” Shapiro asked.

Shapiro’s launch drew a distinction between his style of leadership and that of Trump – whom Shapiro repeatedly called a danger to democracy prior to his reelection in 2024. Shapiro did not name the president during his announcement, but alluded to Trump — while noting his legal challenges against the Trump administration.

The move followed Shapiro’s oft-repeated tactic since Trump took office for a second time: Criticize his policies, while not alienating Trump’s supporters in Pennsylvania, as the state swung in favor of Trump in 2024.

In addition to his two campaign rallies, Shapiro kicked off his reelection bid in a video advertisement posted on social media. He led that off with footage from one of his biggest accomplishments from his first three years in office: rebuilding a collapsed section of I-95 in 12 days, in what was expected to take months.

Notably, Shapiro’s video announcement included a focus on several issues important to rural or conservative voters, such as signing a law that ended the ban on Sunday hunting, hiring 2,000 more law enforcement officers, and removing college degree requirements for most state agency jobs. He also highlighted his work in helping to reopen the lone gas pump in Germania, Potter County, following an Inquirer report about its closure.

“The closest place to fuel up was miles away,” said Kim Manchego, the owner of the White Pine Country Store, Cafe & Lodge, in the campaign ad. “When the governor found out, he got our old pump and running. No job is too big or too small for Governor Shapiro.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.