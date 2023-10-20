Josh Shapiro’s administration quietly paid $295k to settle sexual harassment claims against a top aide

Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration paid $295,000 to settle a sexual harassment complaint made against one of his most trusted senior aides, according to legal documents released Friday.

Mike Vereb — Shapiro’s top liaison to the General Assembly and one of the governor’s closest allies for decades — abruptly resigned his cabinet-level post last month after less than nine months on the job. The Inquirer later reported that Vereb had been accused in March of sexually harassing an employee who briefly worked for him in the governor’s office.

Vereb’s decision to step down came three weeks after Shapiro’s office agreed to pay his accuser, to resolve complaints she’d filed with the state Office of Equal Employment Opportunity and the independent Human Relations Commission, according to the settlement documents signed Sept. 5 and released Friday through the state’s open records law.

The agreement did not include any admission of wrongdoing from Vereb or the governor’s office. And the woman — whom The Inquirer is not naming due to the nature of the allegations — and others involved from both sides signed a non-disclosure agreement barring them from publicly discussing her allegations.

The complaint against Vereb and questions about a possible settlement deal had become a particularly fraught issue for Shapiro, who has cast himself as a champion for sexual abuse survivors both in his time investigating the Catholic Church as attorney general and on the campaign trail as he ran for governor last year.

A Shapiro spokesperson said in a statement Friday that the terms of the settlement prevented them from commenting further on the case.

Though, he added: “Complainants and defendants often settle litigation for reasons not related to the validity of the underlying facts and claims,” Shapiro’s spokesperson, Manuel Bonder, said in a statement Friday. “Cases frequently settle solely so that parties can avoid the tremendous expense of litigation, including the time, resources, and costs to litigate a case for a protracted period.”

Neither Vereb nor his accuser immediately responded to requests for comment. The accuser’s attorney declined to comment.

NDAs like the one signed by Vereb and his accuser are an often routine part of out-of-court settlements. But they have drawn increased criticism in recent years — especially in sexual misconduct cases — from advocates for abuse survivors, who say such clauses allow abusers to buy the silence of those they’ve wronged and avoid public scrutiny for their misdeeds. Some states have moved to ban them from legal settlements involving public agencies or taxpayer money.

The settlement was paid using taxpayer dollars, including approximately $45,000 from the Governor’s Office, according to administration officials. The rest was paid using the state’s employee liability insurance program, which has a $250,000 maximum.

Shapiro has declined to discuss the specific allegations against Vereb or the circumstances surrounding his departure, describing it as an internal personnel matter. But he has defended his administration’s handling of the staffer’s complaints.

“You owe it to a victim to make sure that you have a confidential process, you have a rigorous process that’s grounded in integrity, to ensure that their voice can be heard and to ensure that appropriate outcomes are brought about,” he said at an Oct. 5 news conference in Bethlehem. “And we are committed to doing that and do it in our administration.”

According to documents she filed with state investigators earlier this year, the accuser said that Vereb had repeatedly made sexual advances toward her and lewd remarks about other staffers and a female state senator.

The woman alleged that when she reported his behavior to higher-ups in Shapiro’s office, Vereb retaliated against her prompting her decision to resign from the Office of Legislative Affairs in March, less than two months after she was hired.

Despite the NDA included in her settlement with the Shapiro administration, a March statement in which she detailed those accusations for state investigators leaked and began circulating around Capitol by mid-September. An internal review found no evidence that these documents were leaked by a member of Shapiro’s administration, per a spokesperson.

Republicans — led by state Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, of Westmoreland County — and some Democrats have questioned the timing of Vereb’s resignation, noting that he continued to serve a prominent role in the administration for months after the woman’s complaint was first filed.

The relationship between Vereb, a Republican, and Shapiro, a Democrat, both of whom hail from Montgomery County dates back decades to their time serving together in the state House. Flight records show he flew to Indiana, Pa., with Shapiro in mid-August amid a standoff in negotiations over the budget proposal.

Last month, Vereb, a former police officer, also served in a front-line role serving as a liaison between the governor’s office and the Pennsylvania State Police during the two-week manhunt for escaped fugitive Danilo Cavalcante in Chester County. The settlement was signed during Cavalcante’s time on the run.