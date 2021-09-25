State Rep. Kevin Boyle was arrested Friday afternoon in Philadelphia and charged with harassment and violation of a protection from abuse order, according to court records and Philadelphia police.

Boyle did not respond to requests for comment Saturday morning.

The charges come after a series of unusual events surrounding the Democrat, who represents parts of Northeast Philly and Montgomery County.

Last week, Boyle was removed from his position as House Finance Committee chairman and had his access to the Capitol limited. The reasons for the moves were unclear. Boyle only responded by saying that Democratic House leaders were given “incorrect information about me” over the summer.

In August, Boyle attacked Councilmember Isaiah Thomas over Twitter, calling him “probably the worst member of Philadelphia City Council” and a “total fraud!” A spokesperson for Thomas said the attacks were bizarre, as the two have been friends and political allies for a decade.

Boyle, 41, was released Saturday morning without having to post bail. A court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

A member of a politically powerful Northeast Philadelphia family, Boyle was elected in 2010 when he beat House Speaker John Perzel, a Republican who was embroiled in a corruption scandal.

His brother, Rep. Brendan Boyle, is in his fourth term representing Philadelphia in Congress and has been rumored to be eyeing a role in the Biden administration as special envoy to Northern Ireland.

Spokespersons for the Democratic House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Spotlight PA writer Angela Couloumbis contributed to this article.