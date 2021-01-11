Twitter suspended the account of former U.S. Rep Lou Barletta over the weekend, around the same time that social media platforms of President Donald Trump, whom Barletta ardently supports, were silenced as well.
“As a private citizen I am outraged & shocked that Twitter has decided to suspend my account,” the Hazelton Republican said Sunday in a statement posted on a separate account. “No one person or business should have the power to pick & choose what voices are heard. They can suspend my Twitter but they will not stop me from being a voice for the people of PA!”
Barletta’s Twitter suspension was first reported by the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader. It was not clear exactly why his account was suspended or whether the move would be permanent.
Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment. According to the company’s rules, accounts can be suspended for many reasons, including threats of violence and “posting or sharing content that may suppress participation or mislead people about when, where, or how to participate in a civic process.”
Twitter permanently suspended Trump’s account on Friday “due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” it said, after he spurned a mob of his supporters to siege the U.S. Capitol in an attack that left five dead and extremists talked online of further violence in the lead-up to the inauguration.
Barletta’s recent messages did not incite violence. He tweeted of the insurrection: “What is happening in DC is totally unacceptable and un-American. Violence and destruction are NEVER the answer.”
He called on Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf to pass fair election laws and “restore election integrity,” according to a screenshot of his account. He also criticized lawmakers calling for impeachment or the invocation of the 25th Amendment, which would remove Trump from office.
Early Monday, Barletta followed up on his initial statement, adding, “Twitter silenced me because they don’t agree with my opinions? Every American should be terrified by this! Big Tech is choosing who has their First Amendment rights & who doesn’t.”
Barletta is no longer in public life. In 2018, the former Hazleton mayor did not seek a fifth term in the U.S. House of Representatives, and was instead hand-picked by Trump to challenge U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr. in an unsuccessful bid for Casey’s Senate seat.
Since then, Barletta started the Leaders Only Unite political action committee, or LOU PAC, which supports candidates who are tough on immigration and private construction of the border wall, and campaigned for Trump.
This story is set to be updated with additional information from Barletta this afternoon.