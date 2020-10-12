An Italians for Trump event headlined by former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was relocated to Northeast Philadelphia after owners of the intended venue canceled, saying the event had been misrepresented to them.
Christy Bottie, co-owner of the 2300 Arena and Bar in South Philadelphia, which hosts entertainment and sporting events, said a group booked an event described as a private fund-raiser for a local politician. Upon learning the event was for President Donald Trump, headlined by Giuliani, Bottie said owners canceled last night.
She said the arena wasn’t prepared to handle an event that could draw larger crowds or protesters and that owners had health concerns, though attendees had agreed to wear masks inside.
“There’s just a whole lot of things that come with a Trump rally,” Bottie said. “There’s no way we were going to take any risks on any level for a Trump rally.”
The event, scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, was moved to the campaign’s Northeast Philadelphia headquarters at 2100 Byberry Rd., the Trump campaign confirmed.
The 15,000-square-foot 2300 Arena hosted the Republican National Committee for a counter-convention back in 2016 when the Democratic National Convention was in town. The former warehouse in South Philadelphia is known for hosting professional wrestling matches and was also used to film scenes from the 2008 movie “The Wrestler.”
Giuliani made an impromptu appearance at the boarded up Christopher Columbus statue in Marconi Plaza in South Philadelphia mid-day, railing against Democratic stances on abortions rights, taxes and the economy. City officials have proposed moving the statue, which has become a magnet for protests and counter protests during the national reckoning over racism and the commemoration of divisive historical figures. The move is tied up in court.
Monday was a study in campaign contrasts, with Trump holding a Columbus Day event and Biden putting out a statement declaring it, “Indigenous People’s Day.”
“With boundless resilience and strength, despite centuries of mistreatment and broken promises, Tribal Nations have fought to preserve their sovereign rights while also making countless contributions to strengthen the character of the United States,” Biden said. “It is a part of our history that every American must learn and respect.”
Former Pennsylvania Congressman Lou Barletta, a cohost of the event Monday evening said, "I think it’s great that the president is celebrating Columbus Day and protecting this holiday that’s been under attack. "You have one president who wants to protect Columbus Day as a national holiday and protect our statutes and Joe Biden wanting to tear them down and declaring today “Indigenous Peoples Day.”
Staff writer Chris Brennan contributed to this article.