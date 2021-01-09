“The Ayatollah can tweet, but Trump can’t. Says a lot about the people who run Twitter,” U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) Tweeted Friday night, adding he was “more determined than ever to strip Section 230 protections from Big Tech (Twitter) that let them be immune from lawsuits.” (A number of lawyers said repealing such protections would likely result in more bans by social media companies, since they could now be held liable for user-generated content. “It’s illogical,” Mishkin said.)