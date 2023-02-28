‘Delay is not denial’: Philly’s Joanna McClinton elected Pa.’s first female speaker of the House

Pennsylvania’s House speaker stepped down Tuesday from the top spot, clearing the way for Majority Leader Joanna McClinton to become the state’s first woman to be elected speaker.

McClinton (D., Philadelphia) was elected Tuesday by all 102 Democrats, who took the majority in the House for the first time in more than a dozen years earlier this month.

Ninety-nine Republicans in the razor-thin Democratic majority broke from tradition and opposed her as speaker.

Former speaker Mark Rozzi (D., Berks) took the reins of the state House on Jan. 3 after making a deal with Republican leadership. Democrats won 102 seats on Election Day, but were in the minority when the session started because three vacancies left them with only 99 members to Republicans’ 101.

McClinton was expected to ascend to the speakership at the start of the session, and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle were surprised by Rozzi’s selection.

‘A fresh start’

Finally ascending Tuesday to the top leadership role, McClinton said she was grateful and humbled to lead the chamber.

“Today is a fresh start,” McClinton said. “We’re going to stand against every form of discrimination. We’re going to have rules that protect women, people of color, LGBTQIA+.”

“While we didn’t have the opportunities to pass those types of reforms before, today’s a fresh start,” McClinton added.

She is the second Black speaker of the House, after Pittsburgh’s late K. Leroy Irvis, who led the chamber in the 1970s and 1980s. She is the first Black woman in Pennsylvania elected to be speaker.

For the first time, Black leaders will preside over both the House and the Senate. Lt. Gov. Austin Davis will preside over the Senate.

Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (D., Philadelphia) nominated McClinton. He started his nomination by acknowledging the hold up for McClinton’s speakership.

“Delay is not denial,” Kenyatta said.

Rozzi threw his support behind McClinton during his resignation remarks, calling her “one of the most intelligent and compassionate women I have met in politics.”

Rozzi’s time as speaker

Rozzi told The Inquirer earlier this month he’d “reassess” his speakership after the House passed two bills to allow survivors of childhood sexual assault to sue their abusers and the institutions that protected them over a two-year period. Those bills passed the House last Friday, and Rozzi announced his resignation at the start of this session week.

“We passed what would be one of the most important pieces of legislation this session,” Rozzi said in his remarks. “We made it clear that no matter who you are ... justice is coming for you.”

Instead of using his first month as speaker to pass legislation, Rozzi decided to keep the doors to the House closed. He conducted a listening tour around the state to change House rules and created a work group of three Democrats and three Republicans to spearhead reforms on how the House operates.

What’s core to his rules reforms: A majority of the members of the House “should be able to able to carry the day,” despite what leadership wants.

“Before you is a path to a different Harrisburg, one that could return to our founding principle: A government that is by the people and for the people,” Rozzi said. “But only if you take the next steps to safeguard it.”