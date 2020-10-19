Congregate care centers in Pennsylvania remain under strict regulations after the first wave of coronavirus infections in the state led to outbreaks in hundreds of facilities and more than 5,000 dead. But facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid dollars — the vast majority of them — still have a responsibility under federal law to “affirm and support the right of residents to vote,” the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said in an October letter. That’s all residents — including those who are physically or cognitively impaired.