Asked about doing the same in Philadelphia Toomey told Stigall, “I certainly hope it doesn’t come to that and it doesn’t have to come to that,” adding that if Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner support police and prosecute lawbreakers, “then I don’t think this spirals down to the point where we get anywheres near needing to call out federal reinforcements, so to speak.” He added that “the Philadelphia police and the assets that are at the disposal of the governor are more than enough to keep the peace.”