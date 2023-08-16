Want to earn $100K per year for 50 days of work? Get elected to Pennsylvania’s legislature.

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s lawmakers left the state Capitol last month without finishing their main job: completing a balanced budget.

They ultimately approved the general spending plan but have yet to release any funding increases or kick start new initiatives.

For now, lawmakers continue to enjoy their more than 10-week summer vacation and aren’t scheduled to return to the state Capitol until September. They’ll take another long recess in the winter.

While the state Capitol building is empty of legislators, The Inquirer analyzed the many perks of being a legislator in Pennsylvania, how it compares to other states — and why reforms are hard to come by.

Starting salary: $100K

All 253 members of the Pennsylvania General Assembly have a starting salary of more than $100,000 this year. It’s the first time legislators’ pay has topped six figures. Members of leadership make more than $150,000.

The starting salary for lawmakers is double that of the salary of Pennsylvanians, who make on average $50,400.

Pennsylvania has the third-highest paid state legislature, behind California and New York. In 2022, California’s lawmakers had a $119,702 starting salary, and New York had a $110,000 starting salary, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Both states have higher costs of living.

Pennsylvania legislators are allowed to moonlight and have other jobs in addition to their employment as a lawmaker. Many legislators who are lawyers maintain partner or associate status at law firms around the state, such as Rudolph Clarke in Montgomery County.

In addition, they’re allowed to accept an unlimited amount of gifts from nonprofits, lobbyists, businesses, and others. However, they’re supposed to report gifts more than $250 or hospitality more than $650 as part of their annual statements of interest.

Good-government advocates like Rabbi Michael Pollack from MarchOnHarrisburg have been pushing for years to ban gifts to lawmakers, and hope they’re able to pass it this year.

“We hear all the time from lawmakers, ‘Gifts don’t affect the way I vote, nobody could ever influence me,’” Pollack said. “It’s fascinating that the first human beings in history who have no capacity for corruption all work together in the same building.”

The nation’s largest full-time legislature

Pennsylvania has the largest full-time legislature in the country, with 203 state representatives and 50 senators. Illinois, a state similar in population with a full-time legislature, has 118 state representatives and 59 senators.

New Hampshire has the largest state legislature in the country with 424 total members. But they are only paid a $100 salary (plus up to $23,000 in a stipend).

“Harrisburg needs an enema, and we need to reset,” said Eric Epstein, the director of government accountability group Rock The Capital. “It’s very difficult to pass laws for an average citizen when you’re living a gilded lifestyle.”

‘Full-time’ means only meeting in Harrisburg a few times per month

Pennsylvania’s lawmakers only come to Harrisburg a few times per month to actually vote on bills. The state House is only scheduled to meet for 45 days total this year, and the state Senate is scheduled to meet for 52, meaning neither will be in Harrisburg for two months out of the year.

That’s much fewer days of work than most full-time workers, who are on the job 20 to 23 days per month, or 240 days per year.

Pennsylvania is considered one of 10 states with a full-time legislature. The rest of the year, lawmakers are expected to be working from their district offices and offering constituent services. However, no one is keeping track. (Their offices are staffed and open year-round to help constituents.)

“I wish they would function as a full-time legislature,” Pollack said. “There is no shortage of problems that been backed up and backed up, and we fail session after session to address them.”

States with part-time legislatures have limits on how long they can meet each year. Most only meet for the first few months of each year. Nearby part-time legislatures have session limits: New Jersey is limited to 40 sessions per year, and Maryland only meets for 90 days.

Per diems

In addition to their salary, lawmakers are eligible to be reimbursed for up to $181 per day every time they come to Harrisburg. This per diem — which means “by the day” — is supposed to go toward food and lodging; some drive hundreds of miles and from hours away to come to the state Capitol. It does not include mileage, for which they’re also eligible for reimbursement.

Most states offer per diems for lawmakers, depending on how close they live to the state Capitol. Alaska offers the highest per diem, $307 per day.

More lawmakers means more direct representation

In theory, having more lawmakers means citizens have more of a voice in Harrisburg.

Each state representative represents approximately 60,000 people. Add in the Senate, and every 51,000 Pennsylvania residents has one legislator representing them in Harrisburg.

This is much more than in California, where each of the 80 state representatives represent nearly 500,000 people. Or Illinois, where its 118 state representatives represent 102,000 people.

Some states have larger legislatures, or have a smaller number of residents per lawmaker.

Challenges to change

For any of this to change, lawmakers would need to pass the reforms themselves.

Both Pollack and Epstein have been trying to alter the culture in Harrisburg for years.

“There’s no incentive for the legislature to change the way it operates,” Epstein said.

For those who get elected and try to revamp things: “You’re not going to ascend the legislative ladder by taking the ethical or reform track. You’ll immediately get derailed,” Epstein added.