Inside Pennsylvania Society: Power schmoozing, budget ballads, and midterm jockeying in Manhattan

NEW YORK — Pennsylvania’s political class schmoozed their way across Midtown Manhattan this weekend, bouncing from cocktail parties to swanky receptions organized to woo the elite ahead of a big midterm election year.

Hundreds of Pennsylvania politicos made their way to New York City for the state’s annual weekend of civility, bipartisanship, fundraising, and more than a few hangovers.

Four Inquirer political writers spent the weekend in Manhattan chatting with lawmakers and interviewing candidates inside the moody bars and penthouse parties. Here are our takeaways.

Maybe Shapiro doesn’t need Pa. Society anymore

Gov. Josh Shapiro this year has hosted fundraisers in New Jersey and Massachusetts for his unannounced reelection campaign.

But he didn’t need to make the rounds this weekend among Pennsylvania’s political elite as he emerges as a top contender for the 2028 Democratic nomination for president.

Shapiro traveled to New York City only to deliver his annual speech to the Pennsylvania Society and honor former U.S. Ambassador to Canada, David L. Cohen, who received the society’s top award.

Instead of handshaking and fundraising like most incumbent governors would, Shapiro has largely avoided Pennsylvania Society mingling during his time as governor. His upcoming reelection campaign did not appear to change that.

Instead, Lt. Gov. Austin Davis hosted a solo fundraiser for their joint reelection ticket.

“There’s a lot of demands on the governor’s time,” Davis said following a speech at the annual luncheon hosted by the Pennsylvania Manufacturers’ Association.

The 3rd Congressional District race was the talk of the town

Three of the candidates vying to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans had a busy weekend in New York. State Sen. Sharif Street, Ala Stanford, and State Rep. Morgan Cephas made the rounds.

Stanford held a somewhat star-studded fundraiser Thursday evening, hosted, according to a posted listing for the private event, by Hamilton actor Leslie Odom Jr., (who did not attend but lent his name).

Street, the former state party chair and a longtime attendee at Pennsylvania Society, also held two fundraisers in Manhattan, fresh off his endorsement last week by former Gov. Ed Rendell.

Not spotted: State Rep. Chris Rabb, who is running as an anti-establishment progressive.

“That’s not really my thing,” he said in a text message.

The Parker-Johnson relationship was a hot topic

Philadelphia City Council wrapped up its final meeting of the year the day before Pennsylvania Society began, and the lawmakers gave the chatterati plenty to talk about in Manhattan, with a dramatic close to the session.

One major topic of conversation in New York: What did Council’s recent conflict with Mayor Cherelle L. Parker over her housing plan mean for the unusually tight relationship between Council President Kenyatta Johnson and the mayor?

The consensus: Mom and dad were fighting, but they’ll probably patch things up.

“Disagreements between Council and mayor — it happens,” said Larry Ceisler, a Philadelphia-based public affairs executive whose firm hosted a packed party in Midtown Saturday. “It’s the way the system is set up.”

But Ceisler said he’s not worried that Parker and Johnson will abandon their goal of emulating former Mayor Ed Rendell’s close working relationship with Council President John F. Street in the 1990s.

“The fact is they’re certainly in sync more than they’re not,” Ceisler said.

Johnson, he said, likely improved his standing with members by holding firm against a last-minute amendment Parker proposed to alter Council’s version of the housing plan’s budget.

Parker and Johnson both made the trek to Manhattan, along with Council members Rue Landau, Nina Ahmad, Jamie Gauthier, Jeffery “Jay” Young Jr., Kendra Brooks, Katherine Gilmore Richardson, Jim Harrity, Cindy Bass, and Quetcy Lozada.

The mayor also took the opportunity to engage in a bit of bipartisanship. She has often touted her ability to build relationships across the aisle, despite Philadelphia being dominated by Democrats.

At the PMA luncheon, Parker embraced former Gov. Tom Corbett and gave a warm greeting to Auditor General Tim DeFoor, both Republicans.

At the same event, U.S. Dave McCormick shouted out Parker multiple times during his prepared remarks. The pair have forged a working relationship despite their partisan differences.

“We talk about challenges in the city that we’re facing right now and the hope is that we can count on some folks as allies,” Parker said of meeting with members of the GOP.

She added: “It’s great to try to maintain those lines of communication.”

Special interests woo Pennsylvania’s political elite

The annual pilgrimage to New York featured swanky soirees, packed restaurants, and cocktail parties — many of which were hosted by special interest groups and corporations that have business with the government and are looking to win influence over glasses of Champagne.

There were the usual suspects and big law firms: Duane Morris always hosts a marquee late-night event on Friday in the sprawling Rainbow Room atop Rockefeller Center. Other firms including Cozen O’Connor, Ballard Spahr, and Saul Ewing also hosted cocktail parties.

One notable newcomer to the party-hosting scene was Pace-O-Matic, the Georgia-based skill games operator at the center of negotiations over regulation and taxing of the machines.

The company, which has spent millions on political contributions and lobbying, threw a cocktail reception Thursday night at an Italian restaurant, which was attended by a sizable contingent of state lawmakers.

Legislators have yet to agree on how to regulate and tax skill games, which remain entirely unregulated and untaxed.

But solutions seemed possible at the Pace-O-Matic party, as Central Pennsylvania Republicans and Philadelphia Democrats milled about the bar in an unlikely alliance.

Another bipartisan event — this one in a sunny room atop the vintage Kimberly Hotel — was hosted by Independence Blue Cross and AmeriHealth Caritas, both insurance companies that have Medicaid contracts with the state.

Lawmakers often credit the weekend of partying in New York City as a time for civil conversations in a neutral territory that ultimately benefit a philanthropic cause at the Pennsylvania Society’s annual dinner.

But Rabbi Michael Pollack, who leads the government accountability group March on Harrisburg, said the civility seems to only come when special interests are footing the bill.

“It’s absolutely embarrassing that our legislators can only interact with each other when a lobbyist sets up a playdate for them,” he said.

A Christmas budget ballad by DJ Ward

Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward debuted a new hidden musical talent on stage at the annual bipartisan Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry breakfast: she can write a Harrisburg holiday hit.

“I did live in Nashville for six years and no one discovered me,” she joked, before launching into a three-minute-long budget ballad, set to the tune of “Deck the Halls.”

Ward (R., Westmoreland) debuted her song after an ugly budget battle that lasted 135 days and ended just last month. Punctuated by fa-la-las, she called out each of the top leaders who were in the closed-door budget talks.

Ward is among Shapiro’s top critics. The two had hardly spoken since 2023, until Ward joined in-person budget negotiations at the end of October.

During those negotiations, Ward has said Shapiro gave her a special heart-shaped cookie to break the ice. And it appears she’s not yet letting that go, dedicating a moment in her song to the encounter:

Mr. Shapiro give me a break

You know you gave me that heart cookie cake

Why are you saying that you didn’t do it?

Ward’s jingle wasn’t the first time a Pennsylvania Republican leader leaned on the power of song during the bitter budget battle. At the peak of the clash over transit funding in August, Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman quoted heavily from the lyrics of John Mellencamp’s “Small Town” in recalling his upbringing in rural Western Pennsylvania.

Shapiro will propose a new budget in February, restarting the budget negotiation process. Ward urged the group of leaders to take a break from fighting during the holiday season.

It’s Christmas and we’re all here together

Republicans and Democrats, and all who matter

Let’s celebrate the birth of Jesus

For the next three weeks, let’s not be egregious

Perhaps next budget season will inspire a mixtape.