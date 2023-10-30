Outside groups pour $7 million into Pa. Supreme Court race over the last month

HARRISBURG — Outside groups and individual donors have poured more than $7 million over the last month to elect a new justice to an open seat on Pennsylvania’s state Supreme Court.

Campaign finance reports released last week show Republican Carolyn Carluccio and Democrat Dan McCaffery have spent millions on ad buys to fill Pennsylvanians’ mailboxes and airwaves ahead of the Nov. 7 election, in hopes of altering the balance of the state’s highest court.

The race between Carluccio, the president judge of Montgomery County’s Court of Common Pleas, and McCaffery, a Superior Court judge, has major implications for the future of the state’s court, which is currently a 4-2 Democratic majority but has deadlocked on election issues ahead of the 2024 presidential election. The seven-justice bench has been operating with a vacancy since October 2022, after the sudden death of Chief Justice Max Baer.

The results of the top statewide race on the ballot next week will also serve as a pulse check for how each party could fare in the battleground state next year.

Between Sept. 19 and Oct. 23, Carluccio spent $742,000 of her own fundraising and received another $2.3 million in in-kind donations, most of which came from the conservative lobbying group Commonwealth Leaders Fund for two major $1 million media buys that include attacks on her opponent. This PAC, supported by libertarian billionaire Jeff Yass, has spent more than $10 million so far this year to elect Republican judges to the state’s appellate courts.

McCaffery spent $2 million over the last month, with $300,000 from the Pennsylvania Trial Lawyers Association’s political action committee as his largest contributor. More than a dozen labor unions, mainly from the trades, have spent nearly $280,000 over the last month in support of McCaffery.

Outside groups spent an additional approximate $3 million in independent expenditures, with most of that money going to support McCaffery.

Attack ads everywhere

A lot of the race at this point centers around attack ads, which McCaffery and Carluccio both say are misleading or wholly inaccurate.

These ads might be the only way most voters learn about the candidates, too. According to Franklin & Marshall College’s October poll released last week, more than seven in 10 registered voters don’t know enough about McCaffery or Carluccio to form an opinion about them.

Over the last few months, Carluccio has been criticized by Democratic groups for her past comments on Pennsylvania’s election laws and her endorsements by two anti-abortion groups. For example, Planned Parenthood’s political arm and other left-wing groups have spent millions pushing the “Can’t Trust Carluccio” campaign, which make claims that she removed anti-abortion language from her website. (Her campaign removed her resume from her campaign website between the primary and general elections, where she summarized herself as a defender of “all life under the law.”)

“My opponent is backed by special interests who are spending millions of dollars on lies about me,” Carluccio said in an ad released last week. “Here’s the truth: I will always stand for the law and yours rights as Pennsylvanians.”

McCaffery has been criticized for receiving inappropriate emails from his brother, former Justice Seamus McCaffery, who was forced to resign from the state Supreme Court in 2014 amid the state’s Porngate scandal. He’s also been criticized for his years of political activism that Republican groups belongs in the state General Assembly instead of the courtroom.

Former Justice Seamus McCaffery was the recipient or sender on more than 230 emails including inappropriate images sent around among the state’s top judicial officials. One of the Commonwealth Leaders Fund’s latest seven-figure ad buys cites a 2014 Inquirer article that reported Dan McCaffery received pornographic messages on his state government email from his brother, and responded telling him not to send that to his work email. Dan McCaffery told The Inquirer this monththat he didn’t remember receiving the email.

“Over the last couple of weeks, we’ve seen billionaires and corporate interests spend millions of dollars in negative attack ads because they know what we stand for,” Dan McCaffery said in a video posted Sunday. “We will not let this seat be bought.”