Pennsylvania’s top elections official on Friday expressed “great confidence” in the state’s vote-by-mail system, despite new fears about the 2020 election sparked by the disclosure of a warning from the U.S. Postal Service that some mail ballots might not be delivered on time.
Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said her Department of State and county elections officials “are working day and night to make sure that every eligible Pennsylvanian’s vote is counted in November, no matter whether they vote by mail or they vote in person.”
Her comments, in a conference call with reporters, came after the department on Thursday asked the state Supreme Court to extend the deadline for mail ballots to be returned to local elections officials. She said the department made that request “so that every eligible voter can have confidence that their vote will be cast and counted on time.”
Boockvar encouraged voters to apply for mail ballots early and to return them as soon as possible, either by mail or in person at their county election offices.
