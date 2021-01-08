Republicans have been routed in Philadelphia’s populous suburbs ever since Trump’s election, much the consternation of some in the party. Costello has been a sharp Trump critic since leaving office (and at times while in office), which might help his appeal to moderate voters in those areas. But he could also face a fierce backlash with the fervent Trump supporters who make up a significant piece of the Republican electorate and from the state’s GOP establishment, many of whom were furious that he dropped out late in the 2018 election cycle.