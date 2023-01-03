WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Scott Perry (R., Pa.) has emerged as one of the leading Republicans blocking Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) from his path to becoming House Speaker, throwing deep uncertainty over the GOP’s first day back in charge of the House, and its prospects for governing going forward.

Perry, of York County, leads the House’s hard-right Freedom Caucus and has pushed for concessions that he says McCarthy is unwilling to make. With Republicans holding only a narrow majority in the House, it has endangered McCarthy’s push to become the speaker, and illustrates the power that just a handful of recalcitrant GOP lawmakers will have to slow or stop House business in the new Congress.

Shortly before a Republican meeting this morning Perry released a statement discussing McCarthy’s speaker bid in the past tense.

“Kevin McCarthy had an opportunity to be Speaker of the House,” Perry wrote. “He rejected it.”

After the meeting, Perry joined Reps. Lauren Boebert (R., Colo.) and Matt Gaetz (R., Fla.) in a news conference blasting McCarthy and fellow Republicans, saying they were trying to strong-arm opponents.

“This meeting wasn’t about trying to inform people about what it takes to get to 218 and ask what they want,” Perry told reporters after the closed-door meeting. ”This was about a beat down and a simulated unity in the room which really doesn’t exist.”

Perry and other McCarthy critics accused GOP leaders of threatening to take away committee posts for members who oppose McCarthy.

“We literally have people in there telling us to take orders,” Perry said. “I don’t take orders from anyone in this town. My orders come from my district and my constituents.”

He said Republicans opposed to McCarthy are asking for, among other things, a balanced budget, a tougher border plan, term limits for House members, and individual votes on spending “earmarks” that go to lawmakers’ pet projects.

But other reports indicate they are also seeking more power to oust the speaker, and additional authority such as their own legal entity for their own lawsuits.

» READ MORE: Controversial Pa. Republican Scott Perry is about to lead Congress’ most far-right faction

Perry has been a longtime lightning rod for controversy and conspiracies, but has gained new prominence in recent years as a close ally of former President Donald Trump and a leader in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election result. He has also added new power as head of the Freedom Caucus, a right-wing group of Republicans that has often been at odds with GOP leadership.

McCarthy, speaking to reporters in the Capitol shortly after Perry did, accused the Republican holdouts of putting their own demands ahead of the caucus.

“We’re not empowering certain members over others,” he said, saying that his critics were demanding certain positions and committee chair posts. ”I will always fight to put the American people first, not a few individuals that want something for themselves. So we may have a battle on the floor, but the battle is for the conference and the country, and that’s fine with me.”

McCarthy appears to have the support of the vast majority of House Republicans, but needs a majority of the entire House to win the speaker’s gavel. That means that only a handful of GOP defections could block him.

At least one Pennsylvania Republican expressed support for McCarthy.

“I’ve never been more confident that Kevin is gonna get the gavel,” said Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R., Pa.), who has recently joined the House leadership’s whip team.

He said his message for people still opposing McCarthy is, “at the end of the day Kevin’s going to win so it would be best to get on the winning side.”

This is a developing story.