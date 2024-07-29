Democrat Bob Casey is beating Dave McCormick in Pa.’s Senate race. But the GOP thinks Kamala Harris will drag Casey down.

Despite turnover at the top of the ticket, Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr. has maintained a substantial lead over Republican challenger Dave McCormick in recent polls in Pennsylvania’s nationally watched Senate race.

Casey, a three-term incumbent, led McCormick, a former hedge fund executive, by an eye-popping 13 percentage points in a Fox News poll released last week. Other recent surveys have shown the Democrat with leads ranging from 3 to 8 percentage points.

Casey’s campaign declined to comment on the poll.

Throughout the race, which could determine control of the Senate next year, Casey has consistently outperformed President Joe Biden among Pennsylvania voters, and the Fox News poll indicates he may continue to poll higher than the top of the ticket now that Vice President Kamala Harris has become the Democratic standard-bearer.

The survey of 1,034 registered Pennsylvania voters, who were reached by phone or text message from July 22 to July 24, showed Casey with 55% and McCormick with 42%. Harris, meanwhile, was virtually tied with former President Donald Trump, 49%-49%, nearly mirroring Biden’s narrow victory in the Keystone State in 2020.

Casey, a former state treasurer whose father was governor, undoubtedly has a major name recognition over McCormick, who is making his second run for public office.

The Republican’s first campaign ended in a narrow defeat to Mehmet Oz in the GOP primary of Pennsylvania’s 2022 Senate race, which was ultimately won by Democrat John Fetterman.

The McCormick team, however, believes the elevation of Harris could be a game-changer and has pivoted to focusing much of its messaging on Casey’s support for her presidential bid.

Last week, the McCormick campaign released a video attempting to tie Casey to Harris’ past statements on issues such as fracking, which Harris during the 2020 presidential primary said she would ban. (Following attacks by Trump, Harris’ campaign this week vowed that she would not ban fracking if elected president.)

“The McCormick campaign will aggressively point out these truths to the people of Pennsylvania for the remainder of the campaign,” McCormick strategist Mark Harris wrote in a memo the campaign published last week. “In fact, our internal data finds that Harris’s image is in a worse position among most key groups in the election than Biden’s was.”

McCormick spokesperson Elizabeth Gregory said Pennsylvanians will ultimately turn against Casey because he supported Biden and Harris’ “failing liberal agenda.”

“Casey and Harris have been a disaster for Pennsylvania, forcing their shared agenda of open borders, raising the cost of living for middle class families, enabling violent crime, and banning fracking on the American people,” Gregory said in a statement.