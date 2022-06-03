Republican David McCormick ended his primary campaign against GOP rival Mehmet Oz Friday night, conceding a closely contested race as a recount showed no signs of shifting the outcome in McCormick’s favor.

The decision, more than two weeks after the May 17 primary left the two candidates separated by fewer than 1,000 votes, allows Oz to move forward as the undisputed GOP nominee, and to fully launch his general election campaign as the Democratic candidate, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, remains sidelined by a stroke, with no clear timetable for returning to the campaign trail.

It also ended an extraordinarily expensive and at-times bitter primary fight between the ultra-wealthy Oz and McCormick, one that rumbled on in legal wrangling weeks after the primary. McCormick trailed Oz by less than one-tenth of 1 percentage point, and sought out every avenue to try to make up ground.

But days into a recount, it had become clear McCormick wasn’t gaining enough votes to make up the gap. Even large counties, reviewing thousands of votes, were finding only small shifts of one or two votes per candidate.

McCormick, speaking at a hotel in Pittsburgh on Friday night, said he called Oz to congratulate him and would support his onetime rival in the general election.

”It’s now clear to me, with the recount largely complete, that we have a nominee, and today I called Mehmet Oz to congratulate him on his victory,” McCormick said in a brief speech with his wife, Dina Powell McCormick, by his side. “I told him what I always said to you, that I will do my part to try to unite Republicans and Pennsylvanians behind his candidacy, behind his nomination for the Senate.”

Oz, the celebrity surgeon widely known as “Dr. Oz,” will now move forward as the Republican nominee in one of the country’s most critical Senate races, after winning former President Donald Trump’s endorsement in a highly competitive primary.

Pennsylvania’s Senate race is one of a handful likely to determine control of the chamber and, with it, the fate of much of President Joe Biden’s agenda after this year.

