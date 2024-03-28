Pa.’s minimum wage battle is being led by Philly and its suburbs, with officials fighting for $15 per hour

With new leadership in Philadelphia and the surrounding counties, there’s a new spirit of collaboration in the southeast. And they’re using it to pressure the state to raise the minimum wage.

Twelve Democratic leaders and two Republicans from Philadelphia and the four collar counties are working together to ask the state’s top leaders to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, as one of their first major collaborations since Mayor Cherelle L. Parker and others took office.

Pennsylvania has the lowest minimum wage of any of its surrounding states, with even the Republican strongholds of West Virginia and Ohio raising their minimum wage above the federal minimum to $8.75 and $10.45, respectively.

The top executives of Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties sent a letter to Gov. Josh Shapiro and legislative leaders in support of Shapiro’s proposal to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour as one that “benefits us all,” they wrote.

“Despite the assumption that an increase only impacts teenagers or other younger workers, research has shown that those implicated by a minimum wage increase represent a multi-racial and multigenerational group,” the executives added in their March 22 letter to Shapiro and legislative leaders.

Signees include Parker, all of the county commissioners from Bucks and Montgomery Counties, as well as the entire Delaware County Council and the two Democratic commissioners from Chester County.

One-in-three workers in Southeastern Pennsylvania over 40 years old would get a wage increase if the state were to raise the minimum wage. Black and Hispanic workers disproportionately get paid the state’s current $7.25 minimum wage.

While Democrats supporting a raise in the minimum wage isn’t new, the collaboration between counties is. Plus, the support from Republican county commissioners — Gene DiGirolamo from Bucks and Thomas DiBello from Montgomery — helps make the pitch to Republican leaders in Harrisburg, who control the state Senate.

Parker has called inter-governmental collaboration one of her top priorities, as well as raising the minimum wage.

Counties usually advocate at the state level through their involvement in the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, or they’ll lobby lawmakers on an individual county level.

But in Southeastern Pennsylvania, where nearly half of the state’s 13 million people live, the executives are now working together and will continue to do so on issues that matter to them.

Philly and the surrounding counties are working together want to raise the minimum wage to to help their residents meet the ever-rising cost of living in the counties. For example, according to the MIT Living Wage Calculator, the “living wage” to adequately afford housing and meet other basic needs in each of these counties is more than $22 per hour for a single person with no children.

“The local cost of living often make the [$7.25 minimum] wage ‘feel’ even lower in many of our jurisdictions — with fewer dollars needing to stretch further,” the leaders wrote. “This ultimately puts a strain on Pennsylvania’s families, leaving little left over to cover basic necessities, let aloe saving or investing for their future. Raising the minimum wage is not only an investment in our residents, but also an investment in the state’ future.”