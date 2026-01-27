Saying the Trump administration is using the federal government for “pure evil” in its immigration crackdown in Minneapolis, Gov. Josh Shapiro revealed on late-night television Monday that he’s preparing Pennsylvania to respond should the commonwealth face such an incursion.

Shapiro’s wide-ranging remarks on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — which included Shapiro deriding Vice President JD Vance as a “sycophant” and a “suck-up” — sounded at times like a speech before a studio audience that applauded him vigorously. Making the rounds to promote his new book, “Where We Keep the Light/Stories from a Life of Service,” Shapiro also appeared over the last two days on CBS Sunday Morning, Good Morning America on Monday, and The View on Tuesday.

Advertisement

On Colbert, the governor sharply criticized the Trump administration’s actions in Minneapolis, where agents he called “untrained” from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have been creating “chaos” by fatally shooting two American citizens.

“I think Americans are outraged by what they see,” Shapiro said, adding, “The mission in Minnesota must be terminated immediately.”

When Colbert said there are “rumors” that federal troops will be sent to Philadelphia “to foment fear,” Shapiro nodded. On The View, he said troops could show up in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh or Lancaster.

“We have spent hours and hours and hours doing tabletop exercises to prepare for it,” Shapiro said, without being specific. The governor did not elaborate.

He added that, “it’s a sad day in America that a governor of a Commonwealth needs to prepare for a federal onslaught where they would send troops in to undermine the freedoms and the constitutional rights of our citizens. This is un-American.

“But I want the good people of Pennsylvania to know — I want the American people to know —that we will do everything in our power to protect them from the federal overreach.”

Asked for comment, Abigail Jackson, a White House spokesperson, said Tuesday “It’s pure evil when Democrat leaders provide sanctuary to dangerous criminal illegal aliens who assault, murder, and rape innocent American citizens. President Trump is keeping his promise to the American people to deport criminal illegal aliens.”

Referencing ICE agents wearing masks, Shapiro said that members of the Pennsylvania State Police “have strict rules on when they can wear a mask. You want to be identified as folks who are keeping people safe.”

He added, “Of all the tools that we give our law enforcement in Pennsylvania, the most important tool you need to have is trust with the community that you police.”

When the conversation turned to Vance’s statement that the ICE officer who shot and killed Minneapolis resident Renee Macklin Good on Jan. 7 has “absolute immunity,” Shapiro retorted that it’s untrue.

He added that Vance is “such a sycophant, such a suck-up. He embarrasses himself daily as he seeks the affirmation of Donald Trump.”

ICE agents “are not above the law,” Shapiro added moments later. “I don’t care what B.S. Vance [says.]”

The governor’s re-election bid this year, as well as rumors that he may be a presidential candidate in 2028, did not come up. Instead, Colbert touted Shapiro’s book.

Shapiro said that the courts, Congress, and public opinion need to be marshaled to prevent the Trump administration from sending more troops to U.S. cities.

“All of you have powerful voices,” Shapiro told the audience. He added, “The story of America is ordinary Americans rising up, demanding more, seeking justice.”