Gov. Josh Shapiro schedules a book tour as he stands for reelection, and builds his 2028 profile

Days before his memoir is set to hit shelves Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro will kick off his book tour at Philadelphia’s Parkway Central Library on Jan. 24.

Shapiro will swing through Philadelphia, New York and Washington, D.C. in the final week of January to promote his book Where we Keep the Light: Stories from a Life of Service, according to events posted online.

The tour and the book, set for release Jan. 27, will fuel speculation about a potential presidential run in 2028 as Shapiro works to expand his national profile as he also seeks reelection in Pennsylvania next year.

The forthcoming memoir is expected to detail his life and political career, including the attempted arson attack on the governor’s mansion while he, and his family, slept inside earlier this year on Passover.

Shapiro, who grew up in Montgomery County and first forged his political brand there, has become a leading figure in the national Democratic Party. The memoir will delve into his vetting to serve as Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate last year, according to the publicized summary.

In her own memoir, 107 Days, Harris cited Shapiro’s ambition as a reason she ultimately didn’t ask him to be her vice president and instead opted for Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Shapiro remained a regular presence on the campaign trail despite the snub, but Harris’ loss in Pennsylvania has caused much scrutiny of her decision.

The Pennsylvania governor, Harris wrote, would be unable to “settle for a role as number two” and questioned her about whether he could get Pennsylvanian’s artwork in the vice president’s residence.

In an interview with The Atlantic, Shapiro called the depiction “complete and utter bulls–.”

Shapiro also features prominently — and negatively —in Sen. John Fetterman’s memoir.

The Democratic senator, who has publicly feuded with the governor, described the tension between Pennsylvania two top Democrats, which traces back to their time together on the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons when Fetterman was lieutenant governor and Shapiro was state attorney general.

It’s unclear whether Shapiro will discuss his relationship with Fetterman in the memoir.

Shapiro’s book tour will kick off at a 3 p.m. event at the Parkway Central Library on Jan. 24. He will also speak at the Kauffman Concert Hall in New York on Jan 27 and Sixth and I, a historic synagogue and Jewish cultural center in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 29.