Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz as running mate, passing over Josh Shapiro

Vice President Kamala Harris has chosen Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, according to the Associated Press, opting against Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who had catapulted to the national stage as a possible pick in recent weeks.

Walz, 60, is a second-term governor, former congressman, and retired teacher who served in the Army National Guard. He had risen in recent weeks from an under-the-radar Democrat to his party’s vice presidential nominee as he blanketed the airwaves with critiques of Republicans, that have been clipped and boosted on social media.

The choice elevates someone with a down-to-earth appeal that Harris’ campaign hopes can pull in voters in places like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, even though Walz is from a reliably blue state. It also means Harris opted for the favored finalist of some progressive Democrats who had criticized Shapiro. Walz enacted a sweeping progressive agenda in his state last year, legalizing marijuana and passing sweeping protections for LGBTQ people.

Harris and Walz are expected to appear together for the first time as running mates Tuesday evening at a rally in Philadelphia.

Shapiro faced the most backlash of any of the top finalists to the prospect of his candidacy. While top Democrats and more than 50 of the state’s labor leaders overwhelmingly endorsed his candidacy, a handful of vocal opponents highlighted his past support for school vouchers and staunch support of Israel in the war in Gaza as off-putting to some in the liberal wing of the party.

That may have factored into Harris’ decision as she looks to keep the party united with less than 100 days until Election Day.

Shapiro, 51, of Abington, has long been seen as a potential White House contender. His landslide 14-point victory over Republican Doug Mastriano in the 2022 race for governor in swing state Pennsylvania cemented his status as one of the party’s top political talents in a critical battleground.

In Harris’ search for a running mate, Shapiro’s connection to Pennsylvania was perhaps his strongest selling point. The state is widely viewed as a must-win for Democrats this year.

While Shapiro has strong approval ratings and accomplishments like quickly addressing the collapse of a bridge on Interstate 95 last year, he has served as governor for less than two years and could have been vulnerable to criticism that he has not developed much of a record of legislative successes in the governor’s mansion.

Some on the left have also questioned Shapiro’s support for school choice — he openly backed a school voucher program that Democrats rejected last year — as well as his tough-on-crime posture as attorney general and his staunch support for Israel.

Shapiro is the state’s third Jewish governor and has become one of the most prominent Jewish politicians in the country.

Shapiro had widely been seen as potentially running for president in 2028 before President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the race presented him with a new opportunity. Prior to Harris’ announcement, some political observers privately wondered whether the ambitious Shapiro would be up for serving as No. 2 on the presidential ticket.

But Shapiro showed no signs of waving off his backers in Pennsylvania, with a subtle but public campaign for the office over the last two weeks. Unlike Walz, Shapiro did no cable TV appearances and frequently told reporters he did not want to put pressure on Harris’ “deeply personal decision.”

Despite not being selected for the ticket, Shapiro is sure to continue hitting the campaign trail as a surrogate, starting with a speaking slot at the rally in Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

”She is a fearless leader,” Shapiro said of Harris at a Philadelphia event earlier this month. “She has always put people before the powerful, whether in a courtroom, in the halls of power, or the office of the vice president. She has never forgotten the people that got her there. She has never forgotten where she came from.”