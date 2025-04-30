Trump’s first 100 days in Pennsylvania, explained in four charts

President Donald Trump signed more than 135 executive orders in his first 100 days in office, the primary force delivering a whirlwind of new policies that have upended the federal government. The impacts of these on Philadelphia and Pennsylvania have varied, with some immediately apparent and others yet to appear. Here are four areas data show early effects on the region.

Little change in region’s population detained in ICE facilities

Trump ran on a promise to implement mass deportations of undocumented immigrants. And under his watch, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has made several attention-grabbing raids in the area, leading to fearful cancellations of public events.

ICE announced in February that it would begin using Philadelphia’s federal detention center to house detainees.

These facilities have collectively seen a marginal increase in their average daily population since Trump’s inauguration, rising 8% since the middle of January and the end of March.

Unemployment claims increase for Pennsylvania’s federal workforce

The early impact of Trump’s policies on the region may be more apparent when it comes to the federal workforce. The administration, working closely with the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency, led by Trump’s billionaire adviser Elon Musk, has promised sweeping cuts to government staffing.

Initial claims for unemployment insurance among former Pennsylvania federal employees increased notably over the previous two months. Such claims tripled in February and March of this year, compared to 2024 and 2023.

And the state may be bearing a disproportionate brunt of the cuts. A Bureau of Labor Statistics report released earlier this month showed that Pennsylvania’s federal workforce shrunk by about 0.4% between February and March, steeper than the nationwide reduction of 0.1%.

Tariffs shake Pennsylvania industries

The U.S. was thrown into economic uncertainty in early February when Trump signed an executive order raising tariffs on goods from major trading partners. Tensions with Canada, Mexico and China, each of which enacted their own retaliatory trade measures, continue to escalate.

Industries across Pennsylvania that rely heavily on trade with North American partners and China, including the dairy and steel industry, are bracing for impact. In 2024, Pennsylvania exported a total of $23 billion in goods to the three countries alone.

The circular nature of the tariff war has made it difficult for Pennsylvanians to adapt. Businesses in the state sell everything from motorcycles, machinery, chocolate, and coffee to companies and consumers in Canada — one of the state’s most important trading partners.

Over $2.56 billion in Pennsylvania goods exported to Canada in 2024 could be taxed this year under Canada’s new tariffs. The state also brought in $14.2 billion worth of Canadian products, which could be subject to additional tax.

Fewer foreign visitors seen at PHL

International travel to Philadelphia has dropped since October.

Data show the number of non-U.S. citizens being processed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) has dropped 10.5% since January. Local tourism officials are anxious as the weather warms and travel increases.

Bookings from Canada to the U.S. were down 70% through March compared to the same time last year, according to OAG, an aviation and analytics firm. In 2024, more than 535,000 Canadians visited Philadelphia.