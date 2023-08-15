Skip to content
Trump indictment in Georgia details pressure campaign to change Pennsylvania’s electoral votes

The indictment alleges Trump and his allies pressured Pennsylvania elected officials to appoint a fake set of Trump electors or hold a special session of the General Assembly.

The indictment released Monday by Fani Willis, the district attorney for Fulton County, Ga.,  charges former President Donald Trump and 18 others with a conspiracy to overturn Georgia’s presidential election results.

Here is how the indictment alleges that Trump and some of his attorneys and campaign staff pressured Pennsylvania elected officials to appoint a fake set of Trump electors or hold a special session of the General Assembly.

Names listed in bold were charged in the indictment.

