Trump indictment in Georgia details pressure campaign to change Pennsylvania’s electoral votes

The indictment released Monday by Fani Willis, the district attorney for Fulton County, Ga., charges former President Donald Trump and 18 others with a conspiracy to overturn Georgia’s presidential election results.

Here is how the indictment alleges that Trump and some of his attorneys and campaign staff pressured Pennsylvania elected officials to appoint a fake set of Trump electors or hold a special session of the General Assembly.

Names listed in bold were charged in the indictment.