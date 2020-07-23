Trump remains as polarizing as ever, with fervent supporters ready to punish any signs of disloyalty and fierce critics eager to pounce on anyone seen to be enabling him. Yet he has been steadily sinking in public polling. And on top of that, his convention — already moved from Charlotte because of coronavirus worries there — is now set to take place in one of the country’s hot spots for the pandemic. Details of what events will look like, how large they will be, and if they’ll be indoors or outside, remain unclear.