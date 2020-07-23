Four years ago at this time, Sen. Pat Toomey was keeping such a distance from Donald Trump that he refused to say whether he would vote for his own party’s nominee for president. This year, Toomey is one of the Pennsylvania delegates who will formally renominate Trump, and is heading to Jacksonville, Fla., next month for the Republican National Convention.
Meanwhile, Rep. Scott Perry, a vocal Trump supporter, is skipping the event and plans to spend that time in his Harrisburg-area district, where he faces a stiff reelection challenge.
The split responses from the two Pennsylvania Republicans show how what is normally an easy call — attending the party’s marquee event to support its presidential nominee — is laden with political and health concerns about a month before the event begins.
We asked Toomey and every Republican House member from Pennsylvania and New Jersey (11 lawmakers in all) if they plan to attend the convention, set for Aug. 24-27. Seven said or indicated they are going, three are skipping it, and one didn’t answer.
Trump remains as polarizing as ever, with fervent supporters ready to punish any signs of disloyalty and fierce critics eager to pounce on anyone seen to be enabling him. Yet he has been steadily sinking in public polling. And on top of that, his convention — already moved from Charlotte because of coronavirus worries there — is now set to take place in one of the country’s hot spots for the pandemic. Details of what events will look like, how large they will be, and if they’ll be indoors or outside, remain unclear.
Democrats have already moved to an almost entirely virtual convention and told their delegates to stay home.
Here’s what local Republicans in Congress said about their party’s event. We’ll update this if we hear back from other members.
“Senator Toomey is currently planning to attend a portion of the [convention],” spokesman Steve Kelly said in an email. Asked about the senator’s change of views since the last election (when Toomey announced his support for Trump on Election Day), Kelly wrote, “Since 2017, he has worked with President Trump on several issues, including the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and supporting Pennsylvania’s natural gas sector. Senator Toomey is supporting the president’s re-election and was named an at-large delegate by PA GOP Chairman Lawrence Tabas.”
Toomey isn’t on the ballot this year. His Senate term is up in 2022, when he could seek reelection but is also widely seen as considering a run for governor.
“The Congressman had planned on staying in his district working on constituent matters that week,” wrote campaign spokeswoman Kate Constantini.
Fitzpatrick, of Bucks County, is seeking reelection in a tough swing district Trump narrowly lost in 2016. Democrat Christina Finello is challenging him.
Keller’s office did not respond to inquiries, but he is an at-large delegate to the convention and tweeted earlier this month that he is “honored to serve” at the convention.
“At this time, the Congressman plans on attending to support the president,” wrote his campaign manager, Melanie Brewer.
Kelly, from Erie County, is a strong Trump supporter who faced an unusually close 2018 reelection.
“Congressman Meuser is attending the RNC Convention,” wrote campaign spokesman Mike Barley. “Congressman Meuser fully supports President Donald Trump and is active in supporting his re-election.”
“Congressman Perry is not planning on attending the convention this year,” emailed campaign spokesman Matt Beynon. “He will be spending that week working in the district for his constituents.”
In a changing district that still leans right, but less so than before, Perry won reelection by just two percentage points in 2018. His race this year against Auditor General Eugene DePasquale is expected to be one of the toughest in the state.
He is planning to attend, his spokeswoman said.
The Central New Jersey congressman is not planning to attend, according to his office.
The Democrat-turned-Republican from South Jersey said he is planning to attend. Van Drew switched parties in December after opposing Trump’s impeachment, and pledged his “undying support” to the president. Trump later held a raucous rally in Wildwood to boost Van Drew’s standing. After decades as a Democrat, Van Drew is counting on Republican voters who once opposed him to help him win reelection against Democrat Amy Kennedy.
- Rep. Lloyd Smucker
Smucker — like Joyce, Keller, Meuser and Reschenthaler — collectively represent the most conservative districts in Pennsylvania and all have been consistent Trump supporters.