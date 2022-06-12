Al Schmidt, the only Republican city commissioner to oversee the 2020 presidential election in Philadelphia, will testify Monday before the U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Schmidt, who declined to comment about his upcoming testimony, will appear on a panel with elections attorney Benjamin Ginsberg and BJay Pak, the former U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia.

Also set to testify are Bill Stepien, campaign manager for former President Donald Trump, and Chris Stirewalt, a former Fox News political editor who left that job amid controversy after accurately calling that Trump had lost Arizona in 2020 to Joe Biden.

This won’t be Schmdit’s first trip to Washington, D.C., to discuss how false claims about that election reverberated through Trump supporters, prompting some to threaten the lives of his children.

Schmidt testified about that in October in the U.S. Senate, telling the Committee on Rules & Administration that threats to election officials increase when misinformation about those elections increase. He noted that his family received threats after the 2020 general election that died down for a time, only to increase when state legislators in Harrisburg started pushing for a so-called “audit” of the vote.

Schmidt has been a vocal defender of election integrity, appearing on CNN, 60 Minutes, and other television news programs to dispute false claims from Trump and others about 2020, drawing Trump’s wrath.

Trump tweeted in the weeks after the 2020 election that Schmidt “is being used big time by the Fake News Media to explain how honest things were with respect to the Election in Philadelphia. He refuses to look at the mountain of corruption & dishonesty. We win!”

That came 13 minutes after Schmidt appeared on CNN. Asked what he would tell Trump, Schmidt said: “I think people should be mindful that there are bad actors who are lying to them.”

No Republican official in Philadelphia or Pennsylvania offered support for Schmidt while Trump launched his attacks. Schmidt also said the behavior of some Trump supporters felt “very deranged.”

Schmidt announced in January 2021 that he would not seek a fourth four-year term but said his decision was not driven by the attacks from Trump and his supporters.

“That would be like capitulating to the psychological terrorists, which was their point. Or else, I’d leave today,” he told The Inquirer at the time.

Schmidt announced in November that he would resign in January before the end of his third term to take the helm at The Committee of Seventy, a good-government watchdog group.

Trump, who by then was banned on Twitter, sent an email to supporters about the news, calling Schmidt a “RINO” – short for “Republican in name only.”

Trump also claimed Schmidt was “a disaster on the massive election fraud and irregularities which took place in Philadelphia, one of the most corrupt election places in the United States.”

Part of Schmidt’s new job: combatting election misinformation.