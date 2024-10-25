Mayor Cherelle Parker names former top aide Aren Platt to lead her political arm

Aren Platt, the now-former Philadelphia chief deputy mayor, will lead Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s political committee — a position he assumed after abruptly resigning from his government post less than a year into Parker’s tenure.

Parker announced the hire in a statement Friday, and said Platt will serve as executive director of her political committee overseeing communications, strategy, and fundraising. Parker is not up for reelection until 2027 and has not formally announced a bid.

Advertisement

The new job is a return to the political side for Platt, who was one of the architects of Parker’s campaign for mayor last year. She prevailed over a crowded field of Democrats in the primary and went on to handily win the general election, becoming the first female mayor in city history.

Platt said in a statement that he’s “excited to have the opportunity to go back to the work where I was able to be a part of her history making campaign for mayor.”

» READ MORE: One of Mayor Cherelle Parker’s top aides is on the way out. But the ‘big three’ is here to stay.

“Parker is both an outstanding public servant and an important political voice across the city, the state, and the country,” he said. “I am looking forward to helping her stretch her reach in ways that elevate the city and help execute her vision for the people of Philadelphia.”

Platt has long been a political operative, working primarily in state government. In 2015, he began working closely with Parker and helped her navigate the aftermath of a 2011 arrest for driving under the influence when she was a state representative. Parker has spoken openly about Platt’s loyalty to her and said he played a significant role in her ascent from state representative to City Council member to mayor.

Neither Platt nor Parker has said why he resigned from his role as chief deputy mayor, but his departure from the city came at a time of transition for her political operation. In August, former adviser Will Dunbar stepped away from his role in her campaign arm, and last month she suspended her PAC’s spokesperson, Mustafa Rashed, following a domestic violence allegation. (Rashed’s wife has since withdrawn a request for a restraining order based on the allegation.)

Municipal employees are prohibited from engaging in political work while inside city offices or otherwise using city resources.

As chief deputy mayor for planning and strategic initiatives, Platt was in charge of the city’s communications apparatus and oversaw initiatives related to planning and development.

He was replaced by Vanessa Garrett-Harley, who became chief deputy mayor for social impact and strategic initiatives.