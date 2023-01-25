Biden, Harris to visit Philadelphia next week

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are planning to visit Philadelphia on Feb. 3, according to the White House.

“They will discuss the progress we have made, and their work implementing the Biden-Harris economic agenda that continues to deliver results for the American people,” the White House said in an advisory shared first with The Inquirer.

No further details were provided. Both Biden and Harris have been frequent visitors to the city and Pennsylvania.

More information is expected as the visit nears.

This is a developing story.