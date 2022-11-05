Three presidents are set to sweep through Pennsylvania Saturday, aiming to rally their supporters in the closing stretch before Tuesday’s election and signaling the national weight of the state’s races for governor, U.S. Senate, and U.S. House.

Former President Barack Obama will join Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in Pittsburgh in the morning. Both will then come to Philadelphia for an afternoon event with President Joe Biden and Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the Democratic nominee for governor.

Former President Donald Trump will cap off the busy day in Westmoreland County, in Southwestern Pennsylvania, where he will rally at night with the GOP gubernatorial nominee, state Sen. Doug Mastriano, and U.S. Senate nominee Mehmet Oz.

All three events are in party strongholds where the political leaders will be aiming to juice turnout on another Pennsylvania election day with sweeping consequences.

The Pennsylvania governor’s race could determine the future of abortions right and voting laws in the country’s fifth most populous state — and determine if Mastriano, an avid election denier, appoints the secretary of state who oversees the state’s elections in 2024, when it could again be a pivotal presidential battleground.

The neck-and-neck Senate race, meanwhile, could decide control of the chamber, and with it significant influence over legislation and Biden appointments, including if any openings arise on the Supreme Court.

Several House races could help decide the margins in that chamber as the GOP appears poised to take control. Both parties are hoping a late push by their party’s most prominent figures can rally any voters who might be thinking about staying home.

The events Saturday will also foreshadow the likelihood of another Trump run for president, and a potential rematch with Biden, in 2024. Trump is reportedly considering launching his third run for the White House as soon as this month.

But much of the immediate focus is likely to fall on the hugely expensive Senate contest, where polls show barely any separation between Fetterman and Oz.

The rallies could energize solid partisans, but also carry some political risks. Trump is wildly popular with Republicans, but has proven to be toxic with swing voters and suburban moderates — the group Oz has been wooing for months.

And while most midterm elections focus on the party in power, Democrats worried about Biden’s poor approval ratings are glad to turn attention on the former president. They’d prefer the vote to be seen as a choice between Biden and Trump, rather than a referendum on the unpopular sitting president.

Biden, too, inspires antipathy from many voters, though he has taken a special pride in campaigning in Pennsylvania, his birthplace, and there’s likely no avoiding the sitting president being a focal point in the election.

Obama’s visits to Pittsburgh and Philadelphia come as Democrats aim to lift turnout in those deep blue cities, particularly among Black voters who form the backbone of the party’s support.

Shapiro has held substantial leads in public polling over Mastriano, though there are still fresh memories of significant polling misses in Pennsylvania.

House races in Northeastern Pennsylvania, the Lehigh Valley, and Pittsburgh and its suburbs are also going down to the wire.