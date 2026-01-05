City Controller Christy Brady promises to examine Mayor Cherelle Parker’s H.O.M.E. plan and Philly’s port in new term

After being sworn in to her first full four-year term, City Controller Christy Brady on Monday vowed to examine spending related to Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s signature housing program and to probe whether Philadelphia is maximizing economic opportunities at its waterfront and port.

“In my next term, I will be expanding my oversight of the mayor’s housing program to ensure every dollar borrowed is used as intended and is properly accounted for,” Brady said of Parker’s Housing Opportunities Made Easy, or H.O.M.E., initiative during a swearing-in ceremony at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. “And with our waterfront and ports being one of our strongest economic assets, we will be focusing on efforts to ensure they can deliver the greatest financial impact.”

Advertisement

The Port of Philadelphia, or PhilaPort, recently launched an ambitious expansion plan, but its owners, the Holt family, have faced questions about whether they have prioritized profits over maximizing growth.

Additionally, Brady promised to help prevent fraud in city spending related to this year’s Semiquincentennial festivities. (Parker has pledged to dole out $100 million, focusing on neighborhood-based programming across the city, for major events in 2026, including the nation’s 250th birthday.) And in her capacity as chair of the Philadelphia Gas Commission, Brady said she would “conduct a thorough review of PGW’s operations.”

Brady also sits on the city Board of Pensions and Retirement, and said she would “collaborate with [City] Council to adjust benefit structures.”

The controller’s office audits city agencies and investigates allegations of fraud, waste, and abuse.

Brady was first appointed by former Mayor Jim Kenney to serve as acting controller in late 2022, when her predecessor, Rebecca Rhynhart, resigned to run for mayor. Brady in 2023 won a special election to serve the remaining two years of Rhynhart’s term.

Seeking her first four-year term, Brady ran unopposed in the May 2024 Democratic primary and easily defeated Republican Ari Patrinos in the November general election. She was sworn in Monday with District Attorney Larry Krasner, who is beginning his third term, and city judges who were on the ballot last year.

» READ MORE: All of Philly’s judges were reelected to the bench, including those not recommended by the city’s bar association

Philadelphia Common Pleas Court Judge Natasha Taylor-Smith introduced Brady and administered her oath of office.

Many past controllers have had less-than-friendly relationships with the mayors they served alongside, a natural dynamic for an office tasked with investigating the executive branch. The post has also served as a springboard for many politicians with higher aspirations.

Rhynhart, for instance, repeatedly clashed with Kenney by publishing critical reports on city accounting practices and a lack of accountability in spending on anti-violence groups. She touted those probes to brand herself as a reformer while running in the 2023 mayor‘s race, finishing second behind Parker in the Democratic primary.

Brady’s background and leadership style are different. She has spent three decades rising through the ranks in the controller’s office and was deputy controller in charge of the audit division before being appointed to the top job. And since becoming controller, she has made a point of working collaboratively with Parker’s administration.

On the campaign trail last year, Brady said she adopted that approach to ensure her office’s relationship with the administration wouldn’t deteriorate to the point where the city ignored the findings and recommendations included in the controller‘s reports.

“As promised, I hit the ground running. We’ve achieved far more than many thought was possible,” Brady said. “A key to that success has been collaboration with Mayor Parker and Council President [Kenyatta] Johnson to ensure that our recommendations resulting from the findings in each report, review, and audit that we issue are implemented.”

Parker acknowledged their collaboration in her remarks during Monday’s ceremony.

“Controller Brady, thank you for not being wrapped up in politics and staying focused on the work of the controller’s office,” Parker said. “You do it by communicating with our office. No ‘gotcha’ moments.”

In her relatively short political career, Brady has received strong support from influential groups in local politics, especially the building trades unions and the Democratic City Committee. On Monday, she gave shout-outs to numerous politicos, including former U.S. Rep. Bob Brady, who chairs the city’s Democratic Party and is not related to her.

“I want to thank the people who have made this possible, including my friends in labor, Congressman Bob Brady, my friends in the Democratic Party, the business community, and all the voters who put their trust in me,” Christy Brady said.

Her term ends in January 2030.