Homeowners would get property tax break under new bill | City Council roundup

Many Philadelphia homeowners could see a property tax break of up to $139.98 next year under a new City Council bill to increase the homestead exemption.

Under the proposed bill, the exemption, which lowers the assessed value of owner-occupied homes, would increase from $100,000 to $110,000.

The owner of a house valued at $500,000, for instance, would only have to pay taxes on $390,000. Homeowners whose properties are worth less than $110,000 would pay nothing.

Philadelphia is not conducting a citywide property reassessment this year, and neither Mayor Cherelle L. Parker nor Council appears eager to adjust the tax rate, which is 1.3998% of assessed value.

That means a vast majority of property owners are likely to owe the same amount on their property tax bill next year as they did this year.

But if Council approves the new bill, owner-occupants who have signed up for the homestead exemption will see a decrease.

The new bill was introduced by Councilmember Brian O’Neill and Majority Leader Katherine Gilmore Richardson on behalf of Council President Kenyatta Johnson.

Property owners can find out how to apply for the homestead exemption on the city’s website.

What was this week’s highlight?

Kensington concerns: Lawmakers may soon dramatically curtail where mobile addiction services operate in Kensington in an effort to tighten regulations on the groups that provide people in addiction everything from wound care to hot meals.

Councilmember Quetcy Lozada, a Democrat whose district includes the beleaguered neighborhood, on Thursday introduced long-awaited amendments to a bill that initially prohibited mobile units from operating on residential blocks and near schools. Lozada put the bill on hold last year following an emotional hearing during which providers said the restrictions could make it hard to reach the people they intend to serve.

The amended legislation appears to put even tighter restrictions on the service providers, and has already faced pushback. Council approved the amendment Thursday in a 12-3 vote, with only progressive members — Kendra Brooks, Nicolas O’Rourke, and Rue Landau — voting against it.

Council is scheduled to take a final vote on the legislation next week.

The new version of the bill prohibits groups providing medical services from operating anywhere in the neighborhood, except:

265 E. Lehigh Ave., which is a lot maintained by the city. The two-block stretch of East Allegheny Avenue between Kensington Avenue and F Street between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Any other location that the city designates in the future.

Lozada’s bill also says service providers that don’t offer medical services — such as groups that distribute free food or other supplies — may only operate in one place for 45 minutes or less.

Service providers that violate the proposed code are subject to a $1,000 fine. Emergency medical providers and pediatric services are exempt.

In addition to restricting where and when mobile service providers can operate, the legislation creates a framework for the city to establish a permitting system. Organizations would be required to obtain a yearly permit, and those providing medical care would need to certify that the care was being administered or supervised by a healthcare practitioner.

Groups would not be eligible for renewal if they were found to have violated the code three or more times in the previous year.

Lozada said Thursday that she recognizes the opposition to her legislation, but said “all stakeholders” were invited to share their opinions and expertise during a series of community meetings over the last seven months.

She said the bill aims to coordinate services, not end them, and acknowledged that the bill “prioritizes residents.”

“The Kensington community has suffered for a really long time, and I believe that all of the work that we’re doing, including legislation like this one, will only continue to allow us to imagine a Kensington that is a healthy community,” she said. “They don’t deserve to continue to live in a neighborhood that is occupied.”

“We’re going to continue to push,” she added. “As a government, we cannot continue to allow people to live on our sidewalks.”

What else happened?

More on transit: O’Rourke introduced legislation Thursday essentially proposing to codify key components of the city’s Zero Fare program — which Parker proposed defunding in her budget before changing course — into law.

O’Rourke introduced two bills to create and provide funding for a proposed Transit Access Fund, aimed at increasing public transportation accessibility, including free or reduced-cost SEPTA passes.

O’Rourke also proposed an amendment to the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter for providing “mandatory annual appropriation” for the fund. The bill, if passed, would allow Philadelphians to vote on the amendment on Nov. 4.

O’Rourke wants an amount equal to 0.5% of the city’s General Fund be allocated to the fund, according to a resolution. He also proposed requiring the Parker administration to conduct and publish an annual report on transit access.

O’Rourke, of the Working Families Party, put forth the legislation as SEPTA’s funding in Harrisburg remains in limbo.

“Today’s legislation to establish the Philadelphia Transit Access Fund is a step towards transit justice, ensuring Philadelphians aren’t left behind because they can’t afford a fare,” O’Rourke said. “At the same time, we’re honoring the SEPTA workers who power this city, individuals who show up every day to make sure our families can move safely and reliably.”

Quotable

His teachings and charity and material provisions serve as a moral compass, especially in times when government policies undermine the basic needs of our must vulnerable neighbors. Councilmember Nicolas O'Rourke honoring Pope Francis

Papal props: Philly lawmakers on Thursday approved a resolution by Councilmember Mike Driscoll honoring Pope Francis, who died Monday.

Francis in 2015 visited Philadelphia for the church’s World Meeting of Families.