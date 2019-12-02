Philadelphia is among the jurisdictions that say ICE detainers, which are issued by the agency itself, are not legally valid. The Kenney administration fought and won a federal lawsuit arguing that the city isn’t part of the federal immigration-enforcement machinery, and doesn’t have to devote its staff to help ICE do its work. City police officers arrest people who they believe have committed crimes, regardless of immigration status, and a judge decides whether and when those people should be released.