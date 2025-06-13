Here’s what we know about the ICE tactical units reportedly expected in Philadelphia

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is preparing to deploy tactical units to Philadelphia and multiple other Democrat-run cities, according to CBS News.

The move comes amid heightened anxiety among the city’s immigrant communities and an uptick in immigration enforcement in the area.

Here’s what we know so far.

What are ICE special response teams (SRTs)?

Special response teams (SRTs) are part of ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations division. They are used in operations involving “high-risk” targets and “hazardous conditions,” according to the agency’s website. Most recently, they were deployed in Los Angeles to aid in some of the immigration arrests that sparked massive protests across the city.

Along with Philadelphia, SRTs are reportedly expected to be deployed to Chicago, Seattle, North Virginia, and New York.

Will Philadelphia law enforcement work with ICE?

Philadelphia operates under an executive order enacted by former Mayor Jim Kenney in 2016. The policy prevents local law enforcement from fulfilling ICE detainers without a signed judicial warrant.

Recently, Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s administration has shifted their terminology, from “sanctuary city” to “welcoming city” — a change which has been met by criticism from immigrant advocates. This switch was made amid threats to cut federal funding from so-called sanctuary cities from President Donald Trump.

Last month, Philadelphia was included in a list of “sanctuary jurisdictions” published on the Department of Homeland Security’s website. The page was taken down days later.

How have Philly communities responded to immigration raids?

Some faith leaders have called on City Hall to take a stronger stance against ICE activity in the city. At a Thursday news conference, the Rev. Robin Hynicka, pastor of United Methodist Church, said he was “worried that there’s been a shift in tone.”

“We want to be assured that you’re with us. We understand that on paper, nothing has changed, but is it real?” he said.

Raids have also left immigrant communities across the city on edge and prompted advocacy organizations to offer know-your-rights workshops and legal services for people at risk of deportation.

What should Philadelphia expect on “No Kings Day” planned for this weekend?

“No Kings” protests against Trump administration policies will be held on Saturday, to coincide with both Trump’s birthday and a military parade being held in Washington, D.C. Although events will be held across the country, Philadelphia will be the flagship protest.

Ahead of the demonstrations, local officials have warned against any unlawful or violent activity at the event.

“We respect everyone’s First Amendment rights to protest and free speech … but we want to be equally clear: The Philadelphia Police Department will maintain public safety and order in our streets and our neighborhoods because that’s their mission,” said Parker in a Thursday news conference.

District Attorney Larry Krasner also emphasized that, while nonviolent protesters will be protected, “if you’re just trying to take advantage of the situation, you’re going to get what you’re going to get.”

Saturday’s rally comes days after a confrontation between protesters and police in Center City, in which 15 demonstrators were arrested.

Certain streets in Center City will be closed on the day of the protest and some SEPTA bus routes will be detoured.