Vice President Kamala Harris is in Philadelphia to tour the I-95 rebuild site

The I-95 bridge collapse in Philadelphia is becoming a favorite photo op for President Joe Biden’s administration — and an emblem of his reelection campaign.

On Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris will tour the highway’s rebuild site and visit laborers working on the permanent fix for the portion of the roadway that collapsed after a fatal tanker truck fire in June.

The visit will follow an announcement at a union training institute that the administration will increase minimum wages for some construction workers. Harris is slated to speak at the institute at 12:30 p.m. and tour the I-95 site around 2 p.m.

Harris will be the third high-ranking member of the administration to visit the site in Northeast Philadelphia. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was there shortly after the collapse in June.

Advertisement

Biden toured the site by helicopter in June and has touted the speedy work getting the road reopened — and the federal funding that assisted — every chance he gets. The announcement that the highway would reopen after just two weeks came the day of Biden’s visit — among signs that said “President Joe Biden Rebuilding I-95.″

For Biden, who is attaching his reelection campaign in large part to the infrastructure bill and the thousands of projects it’s slated to fund across the country, I-95′s rebuild is the perfect encapsulation of government-funded union construction work producing something vital that people use — in this case a highly trafficked roadway.

“When I-95 shut down last month, nobody thought we’d have it back open in less than two weeks,” Biden told a crowd of union workers at a visit to Philly Shipyard July 20. “Well, with American ingenuity, American workers, we proved everybody wrong. I don’t know about you, but it filled me with pride of what we can do when we work together.”

The administration has tried to run on “Bidenomics,” a catch-all for Biden’s economic agenda, which he argues has boosted the economy amid increases in manufacturing and infrastructure jobs. But Americans have been slow to connect Biden to economic improvements and with many of the thousands of infrastructure projects in early stages, I-95 is a rare tangible example of something that was fixed with funding from the infrastructure law.

The city rallied around the I-95 rebuild, watching livestreams of its construction and marking its reopening with a mascot parade. Politicians from Gov. Josh Shapiro to Biden have aimed to tap into the enthusiasm over repairing the major artery traversed by about 160,000 vehicles daily.

While the collapsed portion of the highway reopened with temporary lanes in early July, the permanent highway is still under construction. Shapiro was touting the rebuild progress at a steel factor in Lancaster on Monday.