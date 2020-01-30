“Whether there’s criminal activity has to be settled in a courtroom, but for them to keep this sort of power in the legislative process can taint all the work on that committee,” said Patrick Christmas, policy director for the good-government group Committee of Seventy. “Folks go back and forth as to whether or not, when one of these indictments come down, the individual in question should resign from public office. That’s a separate matter because the voters are involved. In this case, Council decides whether these folks have the power to sit on these committees.”