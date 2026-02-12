Philly DA Larry Krasner casts doubt on running against Mayor Cherelle Parker

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on Wednesday dismissed rumors that he may challenge Mayor Cherelle L. Parker when she will face reelection next year, and he said in a statement that he is focused on his job as the city’s top prosecutor.

Krasner, who last year won his third term as district attorney and has cultivated a national brand, told The Inquirer that talk he might challenge the incumbent divides the city’s leadership.

His statement came after the news website Axios Philly reported that some political insiders were floating Krasner’s name as a potential mayoral contender.

“Especially in these times, all Philadelphia residents need to stand together and work together for Philly,” Krasner said. “Not sure whose agenda this narrative serves, but there’s nothing new about insiders stirring things up to benefit themselves at the expense of everyone else.”

Talk of Parker facing a potential primary challenge ramped up in recent days after the mayor’s political action committee filed a campaign finance report showing she had raised $1.7 million last year, a striking sum for a sitting mayor two years out from a reelection bid.

The fundraising report fueled speculation among the city’s political class that Parker, a centrist Democrat who is backed by much of the party establishment, may be expecting a challenge in the primary.

A progressive would be a natural fit for a challenger. The city’s left has opposed some of Parker’s initiatives, including her law enforcement-driven plan to address the Kensington drug market. Activists have also been critical of Parker’s cautious approach to President Donald Trump, whom she generally avoids attacking directly.

Krasner, 64, is the most prominent progressive in the city. He won reelection last year in landslide fashion, and he has positioned himself as the city’s most vocal Trump opponent, often drawing comparisons between the federal government and 20th-century fascism.

And several past district attorneys have run for mayor, including Ed Rendell, who went on to serve two terms in City Hall and then was elected governor of Pennsylvania.

But for Krasner, any run at Parker would be tricky.

Krasner, who is white, has been successful in electoral politics in large part because of support from the city’s significant bloc of Black voters, politicians, and clergy. Those groups are also key to the base of support that has backed Parker, who comes from a long line of Black politicians hailing from the city’s Northwest.

Allies of the district attorney say a better fit — if he decided to seek higher office — could be running for a federal seat.

Political observers have suggested a handful of Democrats, including Krasner, could run for the U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by Sen. John Fetterman. The Democratic senator, who will be up for reelection in 2028, has an independent streak and has angered many in the party for at times siding with Republicans.

Several other Democrats have been floated as potential contenders for the seat, including U.S. Reps. Brendan Boyle, of Philadelphia, and Chris Deluzio, whose Western Pennsylvania district includes Allegheny County. Some have also speculated that former U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, also of Western Pennsylvania, could run.

Fetterman has not said whether he intends to run for reelection. Left-leaning organizations have already pledged to back a primary challenger against him.